Atlanta Braves All-Star right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. tore his right ACL in the bottom of the fifth inning of Saturday’s road win against the Miami Marlins and will have season-ending surgery.
Acuna, 23, is expected to miss 9-10 months, according to ESPN.
Acuna was injured while chasing after a Jazz Chisholm Jr. smash that bounced off the wall in right field. Acuna hit the dirt after jumping to try to get the ball, and the speedy Chisholm took advantage, turning the play into an inside-the-park home run.
Acuna started to try to walk off the field with the help of trainers but was eventually carted off the field.
Acuna was replaced by Abraham Almonte after the play.
Atlanta is sitting in second place in the National League East at 44-44, four games back of the New York Mets.
Acuna was hitting .283 with 24 homers, 72 runs scored and 52 RBIs in 82 games this season.
