Tom Brady tossed a 58-yard touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman with 5:31 remaining in overtime to lift the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 33-27 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Buffalo scored 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to forge a tie before it went three-and-out on its first possession of overtime. Brady threw his second touchdown pass of the day with a soft toss over the middle to Perriman, whose lone catch of the day sent the Buccaneers (10-3) to their fourth straight victory.
Brady improved to 33-3 in 36 career starts against the Bills after completing 31 of 46 passes for 363 yards. Brady moved past Drew Brees with an NFL-record 7,143 completions in his career after connecting with Mike Evans for a 20-yard gain near the sideline with 1:43 remaining in the second quarter.
Brady followed that up two plays later with a 1-yard plunge to give Tampa Bay a 24-3 lead.
Leonard Fournette rushed for a 47-yard touchdown to highlight his 132-yard performance from scrimmage (113 rushing, 19 receiving). Evans (six catches, 91 yards) reeled in a 13-yard scoring strike and Chris Godwin had 10 receptions for 105 yards for the Buccaneers.
Buffalo’s Josh Allen completed 36 of 54 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 109 yards — including an 18-yard touchdown — for the Bills (7-6), who have lost their last two and five of their past eight games.
The Bills thwarted the Bucs’ fourth-down opportunity before Devin Singletary’s 29-yard rush ignited a nine-play, 81-yard drive. Allen converted a fourth-down chance with a 4-yard rush before scampering 18 yards for a score to trim Tampa Bay’s lead to 24-10 midway into the third quarter.
Ryan Succop drilled a 24-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to make it 27-10, but Allen provided a quick response. He connected with tight end Dawson Knox for a 15-yard touchdown and Gabriel Davis for a 4-yard score to cut Tampa Bay’s lead to 27-24 with 4:53 left in the fourth quarter.
The Bills forced the Buccaneers to punt and Allen drove the team down to the 7-yard line, resulting in Tyler Bass’ 25-yard field goal with 22 seconds to play.
CHARGERS 37, GIANTS 21
Justin Herbert threw three touchdown passes and Austin Ekeler ran for a score as the Chargers earned a win over the visiting Giants to win consecutive games for the first time since early October.
Joshua Palmer, Jalen Guyton and Jared Cook caught touchdown passes on a day when leading Chargers receiver Keenan Allen did not play while on the COVID-19 reserve list. Herbert was 23-of-31 passing for 275 yards and now has at least 30 TD passes in each of his first two NFL seasons.
Consecutive victories give the second-place Chargers (8-5) momentum heading into an AFC West showdown Thursday at home against the first-place Kansas City Chiefs.
Mike Glennon threw two TD passes and ran for another for the Giants (4-9) in his second consecutive start with Daniel Jones out because of a neck strain. Elijhaa Penny’s early TD reception made him the first New York running back or wide receiver with a TD since Week 7.
Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (quadriceps) was active for the first time since Week 8 and caught two passes for 27 yards in the defeat, which guaranteed New York its fifth consecutive losing season.
The teams traded TDs in the first quarter with Ekeler scoring on a 1-yard run for the Chargers, while the Giants answered with Penny’s 3-yard reception from Glennon. Ekeler had 67 yards rushing in the game before leaving in the third quarter with an ankle injury.
The Giants had 317 yards of total offense to 423 for the Chargers, with 135 of those on the ground. Running back Saquon Barkley had 64 yards rushing for New York on 16 carries and scored his first TD since Week 4 on an 18-yard reception with 4:33 remaining.
Glennon rushed for a 7-yard TD with 1:18 remaining and was 17-of-36 passing for 191 yards and an interception.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.