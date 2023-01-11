Header

The Bills announced on Wednesday that Damar Hamlin had been discharged from Buffalo General Hospital. Lon Horwedel/USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is home.

The Bills announced that Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during the Bills’ Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, was discharged Wednesday from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute.

FieldLevelMedia

