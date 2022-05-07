ST. LOUIS — Minnesota Wild winger Jordan Greenway made his NHL debut on March 27, 2018. A few weeks after that, he was playing in a playoff series against the rival Winnipeg Jets. As a wide-eyed, 21-year-old kid from Canton, N.Y., nonetheless.
“It was definitely intimidating at first,” Greenway said. “You adjust quickly. The nerves kind of go away with all the adrenaline and everything like that. Obviously it’s a lot different now.”
That’s an understatement. Now a 25-year-old man, Greenway is an established player in the NHL, and a big reason the Wild are up 2-1 in their first-round series with the St. Louis Blues.
He scored less than a minute into Game 3 on Friday night at Enterprise Center, igniting the Wild on their way to a 5-1 win. Maybe more important than the actual goal, though, Greenway, along with linemates Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno, brought a physical presence every time he hopped over the boards.
“I think a majority of the season we usually play against the other team’s top line,” Greenway said. “Not only do we want to go out there and not allow them to score 5-on-5, we want to go out and produce and get some goals.”
The confidence with which Greenway spoke about his line is emblematic of his growth. He has long boasted the size and speed to be a dominant player at the highest level. Now he has the swag to go along with it.
“It helps when the team is playing as well as we are,” Greenway said. “It allows everyone to kind of play with a little more confidence and a little more edge. It’s nice to have the success we’ve been having.”
No doubt Greenway has been a key contributor in that success.
“His game has matured,” coach Dean Evason said. “He has embraced what is going to allow Jordan Greenway to have success individually in the National Hockey League. That’s not dangling around people. It’s using his big body and his speed.”
Though it’s impossible to pinpoint the moment everything clicked for Greenway, it’s safe to say it’s been building over the past few months. After admitting earlier this season that playing physical doesn’t come natural for him, the 6-foot-6, 230-pound Greenway has started to fully embrace it as of late.
Asked about Greenway’s shift in mentality, Foligno joked, “I just yell at him all the time to get him going. You guys don’t see it. I get him pissed off.”
Whatever works. Nowadays, it’s not uncommon to see Greenway deliver a huge hit along the boards, then immediately stand up for himself after the whistle.
Maybe in the past, Foligno would’ve had to jump in to calm things down. Not anymore.
“He’s a guy that needed to understand that it’s the physical side first and then the skill can follow up,” Foligno said. “He’s done a great job with it. The past couple games he’s been awesome. When Greener does that, he’s a force out there, and it’s something we need moving forward, for sure.”
