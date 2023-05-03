Rick Carlisle, right, and his dad, Preston Carlisle, stand at the dedication plaque at the Preston C. Carlisle Youth Athletic Center at the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club in 2022. Dave Shea/The Journal

Rick Carlisle, the head coach of the NBA’s Indiana Pacers and a native of Ogdensburg, will be inducted into the Boys and Girls Club of America Alumni Hall of Fame today at the BGCA National Conference in Orlando, Fla.

Carlisle will be part of an induction class that includes World Wrestling Entertaiment’s Austin Watson and Kofi Sarkodie-Mensah; ABC News correspondent John Quinones; professional skateboarder Tony Alva; Marvin McIntyre, founder and CEO of Marvelous Enterprises; ESPN basketball analyst and author Vera Jones; Shayla Cowan, Chief of Staff of Will Packer Productions; and EPA Administrator Michael Regan.

