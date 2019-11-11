Longtime NHL commentator Don Cherry will leave Canadian broadcaster Sportsnet after making divisive comments about immigrants on the air Saturday night.
“Sports bring people together — it unites us, not divides us,” Sportsnet President Bart Yabsley said in a statement. “Following further discussions with Don Cherry after Saturday night’s broadcast, it has been decided it is the right time for him to immediately step down. During the broadcast, he made divisive remarks that do not represent our values or what we stand for.”
On the broadcast of “Hockey Night in Canada,” Cherry, an often controversial commentator, criticized immigrants in Canada for not recognizing Remembrance Day, the country’s equivalent to Memorial Day. The remarks started a firestorm in Canada that ended with Monday afternoon’s news that Cherry would “immediately step down.”
Many Canadians wear small artificial poppies in the days leading up to Remembrance Day to commemorate military personnel who have died during war. Speaking Saturday night during “Coach’s Corner,” his intermission segment during the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation’s “Hockey Night in Canada,” Cherry noted that he rarely sees anyone wearing poppies in Mississauga, where he lives, or in downtown Toronto. Both areas have sizable ethnic populations.
“You people love — you, that come here, whatever it is — you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey,” Cherry said. “At least you could pay a couple of bucks for poppies or something like that. These guys paid for your way of life, that you enjoy in Canada.”
On Monday, after his firing, Cherry stood by his words in an interview with the Toronto Sun: “I know what I said and I meant it,” Cherry said. “Everybody in Canada should wear a poppy to honor our fallen soldiers.
“I speak the truth and I walk the walk,” Cherry told the Sun. “I have visited the bases of the troops, been to Afghanistan with our brave soldiers at Christmas, been to cemeteries of our fallen around the world and honored our fallen troops on ‘Coach’s Corner.’
“To keep my job, I cannot be turned into a tamed robot.”
Ron MacLean, Cherry’s longtime broadcast partner, has also apologized for not pushing back on Cherry’s remarks.
“Don Cherry made remarks which were hurtful, discriminatory, which were flat-out wrong,” MacLean said. “I sat there, did not catch it, did not respond. . . . Last night was a really great lesson for Don and me. We were wrong, and I sincerely apologize. I wanted to thank you for calling me and Don on that last night. “
A hashtag, -firedoncherry, popped up on Twitter, with many users calling on Cherry to be dismissed. Canadian Forces in the United States, a verified account of the Canadian Armed Forces, tweeted out photos of minorities who served in the military.
Cherry, a former professional player and NHL coach, has long been known for his outlandish and controversial comments on “Hockey Night in Canada.” He has been known to favor English-speaking, Canadian-born hockey players over those from Europe or Quebec, whom he considers soft, and has spoken out about Canada’s lack of support for the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 and his disbelief in the existence of climate change.
Cherry’s broadcasting career began in 1981.
