MIAMI — Faced with another double-digit deficit, Patrick Mahomes simply exhaled Sunday and breathed life into another Kansas City comeback.
The dynamic quarterback led the Chiefs to three fourth-quarter touchdowns and a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium.
Mahomes, who finished 26 of 41 for 286 yards and two scores on the way to being named the Super Bowl MVP, hit Damien Williams for a one-yard touchdown with 2:44 remaining to put the Chiefs ahead.
The outcome marked Kansas City’s second Super Bowl title in franchise history. A Chiefs team hadn’t played for the NFL championship in 50 years.
It also made a Super Bowl champion of Andy Reid, who entered with more career victories than any coach who had not won a Super Bowl.
In advancing to Miami, Kansas City overcame a 24-0 deficit in the divisional round against Houston and a 10-0 hole in the AFC championship against Tennessee.
Down 20-10 Sunday, the Chiefs drove 83 yards in 10 plays with Mahomes hitting Travis Kelce for a one-yard touchdown with 6:13 to go.
After his defense forced a three-and-out, Mahomes guided the Chiefs on a seven-play, 65-yard drive that ended with his connection with Williams.
The Kansas City defense then forced a turnover on downs, and Williams scored again, this time on a 38-yard run.
The 49ers opened their two-score lead by controlling much of the third quarter. Robbie Gould kicked a 42-yard field goal and Raheem Mostert scored from a yard out on consecutive drives to make it 20-10.
The Chiefs, meanwhile, were struggling on offense as Mahomes was intercepted twice — by linebacker Fred Warner and safety Tarvarius Moore — on back-to-back series.
The game was 10-10 at the half, with both teams having taken leads. San Francisco scored first, on its opening possession, on a 38-yard Gould field goal.
Kansas City came back to take the lead when Mahomes finished a 15-play, 75-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run.
The Chiefs extended their advantage to 10-3 on a Harrison Butker 31-yard field goal coming after a poor interception by Jimmy Garoppolo.
Apparently attempting to throw the ball away while under duress, the 49ers quarterback instead came up short of the sideline, with Kansas City cornerback Bashaud Breeland picking off the ball.
After that miscue, Garoppolo came back to complete all three of his attempts on San Francisco’s next series, a seven-play, 80-yarder that ended with 15-yard touchdown toss to fullback Kyle Juszczyk.
The possession included impressive runs by Mostert and Tevin Coleman, as the 49ers remained committed to the running game that carried them through the NFC playoffs.
