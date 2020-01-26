CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The basketball world is mourning the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash Sunday. Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among those killed in the crash in Calabasas, Calif.
News of Bryant’s death has hit North Carolina particularly hard given the strong college basketball presence in the state. Many current and former players and coaches have expressed their grief on social media.
“I am so sad at the tragic news today,” tweeted former NBA and Duke player Shane Battier. “Kobe was such a huge part of my career and my basketball life as a measuring stick, as an adversary, as a role model of basketball greatness.”
Bryant’s NBA career began in Charlotte. He entered the NBA draft out of high school at age 17 and was selected by the Hornets as the 13th pick in the first round.
Bryant was immediately traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for center Vlade Divac in a move that sparked Bryant’s 20-year career in Los Angeles.
During his time with the Lakers, Bryant won five NBA championships, had 15 All-NBA selections and 18 All-Star selections. He was an MVP-award winner and two-time Finals MVP.
“No no no please tell me this is not true,” tweeted Charlotte Hornets forward Nicolas Batum. “Not Kobe ... prayers to his wife, daughters and loved ones.”
In 2016, Bryant retired from the Lakers to focus on his multimedia and philanthropic endeavors, which he continued until his death. According to TMZ, Bryant and Gianna were traveling to the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, Calif., for a basketball event when the crash occurred.
“We have tragically lost one of the greatest sports figures of our time with the passing of Kobe Bryant,” said Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski in a statement Sunday. “He was an incredibly gifted person who was universally respected. He was in constant pursuit of doing something special and there will never be a greater warrior in our sport.”
Krzyzewski coached Bryant at the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games. The two reportedly had a close relationship.
“The game of basketball is better today because of Kobe, and he deserves eternal appreciation for that,” said Krzyzewski in the statement.
Charlotte Hornets team owner Michael Jordan made the following statement Sunday:
“I am in shock over the tragic news of Kobe’s and Gianna’s passing. Words can’t describe the pain I’m feeling. I loved Kobe — he was like a little brother to me. We used to talk often, and I will miss those conversations very much. He was a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force. Kobe was also an amazing dad who loved his family deeply — and took great pride in his daughter’s love for the game of basketball. Yvette joins me in sending my deepest condolences to Vanessa, the Lakers organization and basketball fans around the world.”
Bryant, Jordan and Lakers star LeBron James are considered three of the greatest NBA players of all time. Saturday, James surpassed Bryant for the No. 3 spot on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Jordan is No. 5 on that list, just behind Bryant.
Hornets point guard Devonte’ Graham summarized his grief succinctly.
“Speechless,” he tweeted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.