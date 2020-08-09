SAN FRANCISCO — Collin Morikawa pulled away from a crowded field at the top Sunday with a birdie and an eagle in his final five holes to win the PGA Championship at Harding Park.
It was the first major championship for Morikawa, 23, who attended the University of California, located just a few miles east of this course.
He shot a 64 with four birdies, an eagle, 13 pars, and no bogeys.
Morikawa finished 13 under par for the tournament, two strokes ahead of Paul Casey and Dustin Johnson.
He took the lead at 11 under with a 54-foot, 2-inch chip in for birdie on No. 14, and tightened his grip with an eagle on 16. He drove the green of the 294-yard, par-4 hole, then drained a 7-1 putt for a two.
A tap-in par on No. 18 sealed the victory, although Morikawa needed to wait for the final group to finish to truly celebrate the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.