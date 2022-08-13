NEW YORK — The funny thing about greatness, at least when it comes to starting pitchers, is that it can be defined by the things that don’t happen.

Rather than big, grand spectacles or heroic, one-off displays, a great starting pitcher is more metronomic, repeating the same thing over and over until it becomes wholly expected. Jacob deGrom is that. He is the sun rising in the east and setting in the west. He is the train that always arrives on time. When those things get out of whack, or when deGrom misses over a year with injury, their return to form restores balance.

