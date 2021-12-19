Tua Tagovailoa, making up for a pick-six moments earlier, threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to DeVante Parker with 3:37 left in the game, leading the Miami Dolphins to a 31-24 win over the visiting New York Jets on Sunday.
Miami (7-7) won its sixth straight game, thanks in large part to Duke Johnson, who rushed for 107 yards and the second two-touchdown game of his seven-year NFL career.
Johnson, a hometown hero with the Miami Hurricanes but playing just his second game with the Dolphins, had been out of football for more than one month earlier this season and only got the start because two Dolphins running backs were in COVID-19 protocol earlier in the week.
Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson completed 13 of 23 passes for 170 yards, but he was sacked six times and lost one fumble as New York (3-11) lost its third straight game.
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 16 of 27 passes for 196 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, including one for a score.
Jets safety Elijah Riley left the field on a stretcher and a spine board. He has a neck injury.
New York had been the only NFL team that had never led by at least 10 points at any point this season.
But that changed in Sunday's first quarter as the Jets got Wilson's 2-yard touchdown pass to Braxton Berrios and a 27-yard field goal from Eddy Pineiro. Berrios is an ex-Hurricane, and Pineiro is a Miami native.
The touchdown drive went 83 yards as Wilson went 5 for 5. That ended a streak by Miami's defense, which had not allowed a TD in 24 consecutive drives.
The field goal was set up when a Tagovailoa pass sailed high and was intercepted by Ashtyn Davis, who returned it to Miami's 25-yard line.
Miami, after gaining just seven yards on their three possessions, scored a touchdown on their fourth try, getting a 1-yard Johnson run.
But the Jets answered immediately with a 74-yard drive that ended with Wilson's 1-yard QB sneak.
Miami's Jason Sanders made a 24-yard field goal to close the first-half scoring with New York leading 17-10.
Miami tied the score 17-17 on its first possession of the third quarter, getting Johnson's 6-yard run.
Tagovailoa's one-yard pass to 310-pound defensive tackle Christian Wilkins with 14:23 left in the fourth gave Miami its first lead of the game at 24-17.
Cowboys 21, Giants 6
Dak Prescott threw for 217 yards and a touchdown and the visiting Cowboys forced four turnovers en route to a win over the Giants in East Rutherford, N.J.
Prescott completed 28 of 37 passes for the Cowboys (10-4), who beat the Giants (4-10) earlier this season, 44-20.
Tight end Dalton Schultz had eight catches for 67 yards and a touchdown for the Cowboys. Tony Pollard rushed for 74 yards and Ezekiel Elliott had 52 yards and a score.
Trevon Diggs recorded his NFL-best 10th interception, and Jourdan Lewis and Malik Hooker also picked off passes from Mike Glennon (13 of 24, 99 yards) to boost Dallas' league-leading total to 23 interceptions.
Jake Fromm completed 6 of 12 passes for 82 yards in relief during his NFL debut for New York, which has its second three-game skid of the season.
DeMarcus Lawrence had a hand in two turnovers, with his first coming as he hit Glennon to force the ball to go skyward and into the hands of Lewis for an interception.
Elliott converted two plays later after scoring from 13 yards out on a draw for his ninth touchdown of the season.
Greg Zuerlein pushed the ensuing extra-point attempt wide left; however, he answered Graham Gano's 35-yard field goal later in the first quarter with three successful kicks in the second. He made field-goal attempts from 26, 42 and 27 yards to give Dallas a 15-3 lead at halftime.
Lawrence set up Zuerlein's last field goal after punching the ball out from Saquon Barkley, resulting in the latter's first lost fumble of his NFL career. Carlos Watkins recovered the ball for the Cowboys.
Gano made a 42-yard field goal to trim Dallas' lead to 15-6 early in the third, but Prescott found Schultz in the back of the end zone later in the quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.