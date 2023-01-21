Eagles guard Landon Dickerson and tackle Jordan Mailata block in Saturday’s NFC Divisional playoff game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Heather Khalifa/Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles dominated the first half en route to beating the visiting New York Giants 38-7 in the NFC divisional round on Saturday night.

Hurts finished with 154 yards on 16-of-24 passing and 34 rushing yards for the Eagles, who will host either the No. 2 seed San Francisco 49ers or No. 5 Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 29.

FieldLevelMedia

