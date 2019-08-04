Chase Elliott spent the days leading up to Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen Monster Energy NASCAR Cup race pooh-poohing questions about his first career victory in the series there a year ago. A year from now he’ll be hearing similar questions after holding off Martin Truex Jr. to win again at the Watkins Glen International road course.
“Pretty wild,” the popular Elliott said to a cheering crowd. “I’ve never been so far from home and felt like I was at my house.”
Elliott’s second win at The Glen looked a lot like the first as it featured a late-race duel with Truex. The two went nose to tail for most of the final 50-lap stage. But while Truex repeatedly made his way to Elliott’s rear bumper, he was never able to move past.
The margin of victory was 0.45 seconds over Joe Gibbs Racing’s Truex.
The victory was the Hendrick Motorsports driver’s second of the season and fifth of the 23-year-old’s career. He led 81 of 90 laps and became just the fifth driver to go back-to-back at the 2.45-mile, seven-turn track.
It also put an end to a lousy summer for Elliott and the No. 9 team. In their past seven starts, the team had no victories, led just seven laps and had three DNFs.
Denny Hamlin, Truex’s teammate, finished third while third teammate Erik Jones was fourth. Rounding out the top five was Ryan Blaney of Team Penske.
Elliott started from the pole, won the first two stages and overwhelmingly appeared to be the driver to beat. But in the final stage, Truex hounded him in the early portion and then took the lead when Elliott pitted under green with 30 laps to go. When Truex pitted on the next lap, he was behind once again.
