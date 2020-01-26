Roger Federer recovered after dropping the first set to beat Marton Fucsovics of Hungary, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 on Sunday to reach the quarterfinals at the Australian Open in Melbourne.
The third-seeded Federer became the first man to reach 15 Australian Open quarterfinals (in 21 appearances) as he seeks to win the tournament for a seventh time.
Coming in off of a four-hour-plus marathon win over John Millman in the previous round, Federer started slowly against Fucsovics.
"It was a tough start, I thought Marton played clean," Federer said afterward. "I guess it was the rest of the Millman match, that guy gave me a beatdown from the baseline, so maybe it took my confidence away a little bit and I think it just took some time."
Federer recovered from the early hiccup to breeze past Fucsovics in two hours, 11 minutes. Federer improved to 3-0 lifetime against Fucsovics, who also was denied a quarterfinal spot by Federer in the 2018 Australian Open.
"He really played a great tournament," Federer said of Fucsovics. "He beat three young guys, [got] through a tough section to make it to the fourth round."
Next up for Federer is unseeded American Tennys Sandgren, who stunned No. 12 seed Fabio Fognini of Italy 7-6 (5), 7-5, 6-7 (2), 6-4.
It will be the first meeting between Federer and Sandgren.
"I am looking forward to playing against him," the Swiss said. "I have never played against Tennys. I have played a lot of tennis in my life, but never against Tennys."
Seven-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic, the No. 2 seed, also advanced, beating No. 14 seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.
In the quarterfinals, Djokovic will face No. 32 seed Milos Raonic of Canada.
Raonic rolled past Marin Cilic of Croatia 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 to book his spot in the quarters.
Raonic, who nailed 35 aces against Cilic, has yet to drop serve through four matches. Djokovic is 9-0 all-time against Raonic.
KENIN ENDS GAUFF’S RUN
No. 14 seed Sofia Kenin rallied to beat fellow young American star Coco Gauff 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-0 to advance to the quarterfinals on Sunday at the Australian Open in Melbourne.
Gauff, 15, was coming off a historic upset of defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round.
With the victory, Kenin, 21, reaches the quarterfinals of a grand slam for the first time.
"Obviously it meant a lot to me," Kenin said. "I was just so happy to have won. It was a tough match. I knew (Gauff was) playing well. I was just really happy with the way that I was able to handle my emotions and just fight through every point."
Gauff pulled off her only service break of the match in winning a tight first set, but Kenin buckled down and controlled the final two sets in the two-hour, nine minute victory.
"I knew it was a few minor details," Kenin said. "I felt like I wasn't returning so well. I missed a few opportunities. Of course, she served really well."
Gauff finished with seven aces, but struggled with 48 unforced errors after making just 17 against Osaka.
"I'm definitely going to savor this and continue to kind of build and get better to work for moments like this, moments like that last match," Gauff said.
Also making the quarterfinals was No. 1 seed Ashleigh Barty of Australia, who beat No. 18 seed Alison Riske of the United States 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 after losing to her in both of their previous matches.
Afterward, Barty noted the windy conditions made play difficult.
"I think end to end was very different," Barty said. "The breeze is always a little bit different at court level than it is kind of up in the stands.”
Next up for Barty is No. 7 seed Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic, who held off No. 22 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2.
Kenin will face Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals after the Tunisian beat China's Qiang Wang, the No. 27 seed, 7-6 (4), 6-1.
Jabeur becomes the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal.
