MALONE — There’s one pitcher in the Empire Professional Baseball League who might be a long shot to make it to the major leagues, but this young woman has provided a load of inspiration to local youths who have big-time dreams of their own.
Eri Yoshida, 31, hails from Kanagawa, Yokohama City, Japan and has traveled a long way to follow her dream — she is famous in her home country — and she made her presence felt June 9 on opening day when her team, the Japan Islanders, faced off against the Malone Border Hounds.
Yoshida made a major impression on one group of youngsters attending opening day, as she was the first female pitcher ever to hurl for the Empire League’s Japan Islanders. Yoshida has played professionally in the U.S. in male-dominated leagues as far back as 2010. For the Chateaugay modified softball team, although having an inspiring undefeated 2023 season, it was hard to match how much motivation they received from a female competing in a men’s baseball league.
THE BUILDUP
Prior to the opening day game, the Lady Bulldogs already knew the Islanders had a female pitcher on the roster. Some of the players were even able to get a photo posing with Yoshida, who knows only limited English, so there was very little verbal communication, just plenty of smiles and a shared interest in similar sports.
As the game progressed and a couple of hours passed, some of the young fans gradually began to lose focus on the game, and except for an occasional cheer, the Bulldogs were relatively quiet — until they realized Yoshida was going to enter the game.
When Yoshida was announced as the first female pitcher to pitch in an official Empire League game, a sudden burst of electricity swept through the young softball players as they jumped from their seats in the bleachers behind home plate and clustered along the backstop, eager to catch a glimpse and root for their newfound hero.
“Their eyes got all big and they all were looking, they were shocked there was a girl on the team and very excited about it,” said Valerie Dalton, assistant coach for the Lady Bulldogs. “The level of inspiration provided was off the charts. It shows that there’s no limits to what they can do.”
In her first inning of work, Yoshida did surrender a couple of hits, but forced two batters to pop out and got the third out via a strikeout, provoking a loud cheer from the Chateaugay girls.
THE INSPIRATION
Some of the Chateaugay softball players were contacted a day later to talk about the fact that a woman was competing against men in a professional league, and just how much Yoshida’s feat meant to them — and they all had a similar reaction.
“I was shocked and really impressed and happy that they let a woman play because it seems nowadays people just shut women down who want to play baseball and tell us we have to play softball,” Anna Dalton said. “I haven’t seen much of an opportunity, but when you see a woman on the team it empowers young girls to chase their dreams.”
“I thought it was very inspiring and it was an amazing experience to see,” Ainsley Crawford said. “It made me realize how you can do anything you set your mind to and you just have to put in the work. I think it definitely opened up my eyes to see that you don’t have to stick to sports that typically males play or typically females play.
“I think it is an amazing opportunity for women. It allows us to prove how strong and hard we work and that we can do the same things as males. Yes we are different, but it doesn’t stop us from competing with them and proving how strong we really are,” Crawford added.
Said Braelyn Nichols: “It made me feel inspired. With the diversity between women and men and the athletic ability, it is inspiring to know a woman is pitching against all men. I think the opportunity is good to know and watching women play with men inspires younger girls to be better.”
“I think that the opportunity for women playing baseball is amazing and it really makes me want to try,” Vanessa Titus said.
SUPPORT PROVIDES SUPPORT
The Bulldogs weren’t the only ones who found inspiration on opening day. Yoshida, via an interpreter, said she was inspired by the Chateaugay girls team when they stood behind the backstop cheering her on.
“I definitely noticed them, and that gave me a lot of courage and a lot of will to go out there and pitch in front of these young girls and all the other fans,” Yoshida said. “I want to play baseball in the men’s game, and hope to give courage to these young girls and if I can motivate them even a little more than they already have in them, if I can accomplish that, I’d be proud.”
According to Yoshida, the path to the Empire League has involved plenty of hard work and dedication. She said she started playing the game of baseball as a young child in Japan and has come a long way, but remains highly determined with a strong competitive spirit.
“It’s challenging and it’s going to be a tough situation to play baseball as a woman player, but I will never give up, never give up to play baseball,” she said, adding that she truly appreciates all the support and well-wishing she has received on her baseball journey. “I’ve gone through many things and several injuries since I began, and the support of the girls (softball team) and other fans has kept me driven to keep going and to what I am today.
“As a visitor (to U.S.), it’s sometimes difficult to go out there and receive support. If I can continue to receive that level of support while I am pitching, it will help me keep striving day-in and day-out and move forward,” Yoshida said, and she also discussed a number of things that she is thankful for, living in Northern New York.
“In Japan, usually sundown is about 6 p.m. so it gets dark quick, but the other day we were out here until about 8 p.m.,” she said. “I definitely enjoy being out here and being able to play ball sun-up to sundown late. I like all the beautiful fields.”
And she pointed out something most people in the United States take for granted. “I especially liked the bathrooms, they are very clean.
“I definitely love it up here and being immersed in baseball in this environment,” she added.
WHAT IT’S ALL ABOUT
According to Empire League President Eddie Gonzalez, the inspiration Yoshida provided the Lady Bulldogs is precisely one of the key aspects of the league’s mission.
“Ultimately, it’s what we’re all about, it’s not just about the opportunities we’re providing these players, it’s also about inspiring the youth of up-and-coming generations that they can do it, whether it’s male or female, they can get out there,” he said. “If they work hard enough like everybody else, and they have the skills and show they have the talent, everybody deserves the same shot — they just have to go out there and earn it.”
Gonzalez added that knowing Yoshida had a lasting impact on the girls team is truly rewarding for him.
“It’s a dream come true because that’s what it’s all about for us, and it’s not because she’s a lady, it’s because she could throw a mean knuckleball and she’s well-known around the world for it — and she wanted to expose her skills here in the Empire League and we’re happy to have her,” Gonzalez said.
It looks like the Empire League, Yoshida and the Border Hounds have etched a place in the hearts and minds of at least one group of young women, who had nothing but positive things to say about the new local team.
“Border Hounds baseball is so exciting, it gives people something to go do with their friends and hangout,” Braelyn Nichols said. “They do a really good job with interacting with the crowd, it’s overall such a fun experience.”
Said Crawford: “I thoroughly enjoyed the game. I love the Border Hounds being in Malone. Before my family had to travel long distances to watch the games and now we don’t have to. The field is absolutely beautiful and there isn’t a better spot for the games. The game was amazing. The skill each of the players have is so much fun to watch and is an excellent experience!”
Added Titus: “I love the new Border Hounds baseball team being so close to home so I could watch most of not all the home games. I very much enjoyed the game and I will keep going to more.”
Summing up the experience, Lexis Sutton said:
“I thought it was incredible, and such an amazing way to put yourself out there and be unique, she (Eri) really showed girls can do anything. I think that it is nice that they can do baseball as well because it is different than softball and it just shows girls can do anything boys can as long as you put your mind to it.
“I thought (the Border Hounds) were amazing, I am absolutely going back again. I loved how they gave everybody chances to interact with the players to make memories and get their signatures, and it gives a small little place such an incredible experience to see players from all over the world right here in Malone.”
