MALONE — There’s one pitcher in the Empire Professional Baseball League who might be a long shot to make it to the major leagues, but this young woman has provided a load of inspiration to local youths who have big-time dreams of their own.

Eri Yoshida, 31, hails from Kanagawa, Yokohama City, Japan and has traveled a long way to follow her dream — she is famous in her home country — and she made her presence felt June 9 on opening day when her team, the Japan Islanders, faced off against the Malone Border Hounds.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.