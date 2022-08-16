Gouverneur places second in 1000 Islands Duals

MASSENA — Long runs and giant bags of smallmouth — that’s what pros have come to expect from the St. Lawrence River. Needless to say, it hasn’t disappointed so far.

Group A of the Tackle Warehouse TITLE Presented by Mercury showed out on the first day of competition, with 12 of 25 pros catching more than 19 pounds. And while it was by no means a necessity, it seemed for the majority of those top pros, the longer the run the bigger the bag — with none running further or bringing in more than Joey Cifuentes.

