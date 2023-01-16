ORCHARD PARK — Different from life, the game of football is about the destination rather than the journey. No matter how a team reaches a favorable outcome, the outcome itself is all that matters.
The Bills have proven as much over the past eight games, seemingly inventing new ways to keep opponents in games but still, somehow, continuously finding ways to win. And for the team and its fan base, that’s good enough — for now.
For the third straight season, the Bills punched their ticket to the Divisional Round, moving past the rival Dolphins, 34-31, in front of a raucous crowd at a frosty Highmark Stadium in Sunday’s Super Wild Card matchup.
Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense was far from flawless, watching a fast start sputter in the second quarter, while the defense came up with a few critical stops to help Buffalo withstand numerous errors and walk away with a slim playoff win.
Next up for the Bills? That remains unknown. But it could be the vaunted defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals if they are to advance past their Super Wild Card matchup against the Baltimore Ravens tonight on NBC.
If the Bills are to take on a team of the Bengals’ caliber, a performance such as the one we witnessed from Buffalo on Sunday will almost certainly not be enough to turn out a win. But in the meantime, let’s take a few moments to reflect on what went down in the Bills’ victory over Miami. Because, after all, a win is a win. Particularly in the playoffs.
Here are my Five Takeaways from another long and wild afternoon/evening in Orchard Park:
ALLEN’S HOT AND COLD DAY
On Sunday, we saw another of Allen’s Dr. Jekyll and My. Hyde-like performances, with the Bills quarterback beginning the game nearly unstoppable but soon fizzling out and laboring as the game wore on. Allen started 9-of-11 passing for 141 yards and a touchdown through the first quarter of play but finished the second quarter 5-of-12 passing for 79 yards and two interceptions before opening the second half with a lost fumble that was returned for a touchdown. Allen has now thrown five interceptions over his last three games and committed seven turnovers over his last four games.
“I mean, the turnovers, they hurt us. Really let them back in the game,” said Allen. “Up 17-0 with chances, and I give them the ball two times and give them a touchdown. It’s just things you can’t do. And you can’t expect to win like that, so some stuff to clean up on that.”
It hasn’t been all bad for Allen over his recent four-game stretch — all Bills’ victories — as he has completed 60% of his passes for an average of 270 yards and 2.5 touchdowns per game, including a 352-yard, three-touchdown effort against Miami that finished with two of his wide receivers recording over 100 receiving yards.
“Thought we did some good things today, I did some bad things today,” added Allen. “So there’s stuff to clean up and some things to learn from, but we’ll grow from it.”
While there remains cause for concern regarding Allen’s ongoing ball security issues, if he continues to counter his mistakes with big plays, as he did on many occasions Sunday afternoon, the Bills will continue to put themselves in positions to win. But when the rubber meets the road against better teams down the stretch of the postseason, mistakes such as the ones Allen has made recently, specifically against Miami, will undoubtedly come back to haunt him much more significantly than we’ve seen over the team’s current eight-game romp. Against a higher-caliber opponent, there isn’t as much room to make up for one’s mistakes.
“I didn’t put (our defense) in some great situations today,” said Allen. “I know that, and they know that I gotta be better for them.”
In addition to Allen’s miscues on Sunday, his pass-catchers let him down with drops on a number of occasions, which has been an issue for this team throughout the year. Tight end Dawson Knox dropped a touchdown in the end zone, leading to a Tyler Bass Field goal that increased Buffalo’s lead to 17-0 with 12:46 remaining in the second quarter, while rookie wide receiver Khalil Shakir dropped a potential deep completion that would have placed the Bills in scoring position late in the second quarter After the dropped pass, initially ruled a completion but overturned upon review, Miami’s Cederic Wilson returned a punt 50 yards that help set up the third of Jason Sanders’ three first-half field goals, which trimmed the Dolphins’ deficit to 17-9 with 1:23 remaining until halftime.
In recent weeks, a subpar effort has been enough for the Bills to move past the likes of the Bears, Patriots and Dolphins. But to beat the likes of the Bengals, or perhaps the No. 1 seeded Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo offense and, more specifically, Allen must play much cleaner football than they have over the past several weeks. That will start with improved decision-making and ball security from Allen but will also include increased reliability from the team’s wide receivers and tight end.
TERRIFIC TRIO
Although Knox failed to come down with a potential touchdown grab, over the past several weeks, he has started to find his rhythm at the right time. Despite the dropped TD, Knox did come away from Sunday’s game with a score and the Bills tight end has now recorded a touchdown reception in five straight games, dating back to Buffalo’s Week 14 win over the New York Jets.
“He continues to play at a high level, and I know he wants that one back from the middle part of the game there,” said Bills head coach Sean McDermott of Knox. “He’ll make those going forward. Just have a lot of confidence in Dawson.”
Along with Knox, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis found themselves in the spotlight on Sunday, with both Bills WRs going for over 100 receiving yards. Diggs finished the game with seven receptions for 114 yards, all during the first half, while Davis recorded six receptions for 113 yards. It was Davis’ first 100-yard game since a 171-yard, two-touchdown effort against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4, while Diggs eclipsed the century mark for the second straight game and the eighth time this season.
“He works his tail off,” said Allen of Davis. “In practice, he works extremely hard. He’s been so reliable for us and again, just giving him some opportunities to make some plays, and he came up with some big ones tonight.”
Finally, Buffalo saw all three of its most effective pass-catching weapons thrive simultaneously, which has been something the team and fan base has been waiting to see all season. With much expected of Knox and Davis entering the year, the Bills were believed to be equipped with one of the most fearsome pass-catching units in the league. But until Sunday, Buffalo’s terrific trio had yet to click. With that said, after all three pass catchers put forth explosive performances against the Dolphins, the Bills’ receiving corps may be finding its stride at the right time.
DEFENSE COMES THROUGH
After Josh Allen was sacked by Miami’s Bradley Chubb at the Bills’ 40-yard line for a nine-yard loss, the Dolphins’ seventh sack of the game with under 5:00 remaining, the Bills’ defense did what it’s done all season, bail the offense out with a game-deciding stop to end the game.
With the Bills clinging to a three-point lead, Sam Martin punted 44 yards to the Miami 14-yard line before Skylar Thompson quickly converted a third-and-10 on a 25-yard pass to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle which advanced the ball to the Dolphins’ 39-yard line. However, two penalties and four plays later, the Bills stopped Miami on a fourth-and-5 from their own 44-yard line, as rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam broke up a pass intended for Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki with under 2:30 to play.
The fourth-down pass breakup was one of many big plays Elam made throughout the course of the game, including an interception of Thompson that came following a Bills’ punt with Buffalo trailing 24-20 midway through the third quarter. Elam’s pick helped set up a go-ahead touchdown, with WR Cole Beasley securing a six-yard scoring reception from Allen to help provide Buffalo with a 27-24 lead, which it wouldn’t relinquish.
“I thought he did some really good things in the game,” said McDermott of Elam. “The interception, executing the technique and then the play on the fourth down, the same fourth down that was referenced earlier, we came back, and I think he knocked the pass down over there on their sideline. I thought he did some really good things, and then he tackled in the run game, also. “
ROOKIES SHINE
Elam wasn’t the only Bills’ rookie to produce game-changing plays for the Bills on Sunday, with Shakir and running back James Cook also contributing significantly to the winning effort.
After his drop earlier in the game, midway through the fourth quarter, Shakir helped the Bills convert a third-and-1 on an acrobatic catch that required him to contort his body in mid-air to make the grab, which went for a 31-yard gain and advanced the ball from the Buffalo 19-yard line to midfield. Although the Bills failed to score on the possession, the big grab helped Buffalo flip the field and set up Elam’s game-sealing fourth-down stop inside Miami territory.
“We’ve got a lot of trust in him,” said McDermott of Shakir. “He’s got good hands. He’s a good football player. He’s off to a good start. “
Cook finished the first half as the Bills’ leading rusher, totaling 40 yards on seven carries, including a 12-yard touchdown run which helped provide the Bills with a 14-0 advantage with 5:07 remaining in the first quarter. Cook finished the second half with five carries for negative yardage, but all in all, it was a solid showing from the rookie, who has totaled 217 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns over his last four games.
“Kaiir, James, I mean, we’re counting on the guys,” added McDermott. “It didn’t use to be that way when you’re a young player. Mostly young players years ago never played, or maybe your first-round pick played. So now, the day and age of the NFL is these young players are going to be counted on to play and contribute. “
Elam took over for an injured Dane Jackson, who left the game late in the second quarter with a knee injury and was declared questionable to return. McDermott said after the game that Jackson was healthy enough to return if needed, which points to the team potentially sticking with Elam moving forward due to his positive performance against Miami.
“I feel like he could have,” said McDermott of Jackson. “(Head Athletic Trainer Nate Breske) said he could have. So we’ll just see where it goes this week here.”
On a night when Buffalo did not perform at its best, the Bills’ crop of first-year players carried a heavy load while producing significant performances when the team needed it most.
“At this point in the season, they’re not rookies anymore,” said Allen. “They’ve seen enough action. They understand the gist of what’s going on. And again, I credit our leadership, whether it’s in the (defensive back) room or receiver room, or running back room. Getting some of those guys ready to play today and helping us win a football game.”
CHAMPIONSHIP CALIBER
There has been plenty of talk of “a win is a win” and “survive and advance” after Sunday’s slop fest. But come next week, and potentially weeks to follow, just OK may not be enough for the Bills to achieve the lofty goals they set out for themselves to begin the year.
With teams like the Bengals and the Chiefs — not to mention the best the NFC has to offer — potentially awaiting the Bills down the road, it’s now or never for this team to shape up and begin to perform with the level of consistency it will need to complete its transformation into a championship team. Good has been good enough until this point, as the Bills have won eight in a row and have advanced to the second round of the playoffs for the third straight year. But in order for this team to achieve the greatness it aspires to, greatness in its performance will be required in the coming weeks.
We’ve seen flashes of brilliance from Allen and company throughout the course of the year. The time is now for this group to put it all together.
