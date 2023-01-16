ORCHARD PARK — Different from life, the game of football is about the destination rather than the journey. No matter how a team reaches a favorable outcome, the outcome itself is all that matters.

The Bills have proven as much over the past eight games, seemingly inventing new ways to keep opponents in games but still, somehow, continuously finding ways to win. And for the team and its fan base, that’s good enough — for now.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.