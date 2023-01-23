ORCHARD PARK — For the second consecutive year, the Buffalo Bills’ season ended in the Divisional Round with a 27-10 home defeat at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals. However, as opposed to last season, when Buffalo was outlasted by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a postseason epic, this time around, Buffalo failed to put up a fight, struggling for 60 minutes before walking out of their home digs empty-handed.

Last year, there was hope for the future after Josh Allen compiled one of the most impressive late-season spurts of any quarterback in postseason history. This year, after Allen was held without a touchdown while turning the ball over for the fourth straight game in his team’s playoff finale, the vibe surrounding this postseason exit feels entirely different.

