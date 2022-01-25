Former major league pitcher Tommy John, a contender for Hall of Fame selection when The Modern Baseball Committee meets in late 2023 to consider those eligible, has backed former teammate Thurman Munson’s induction into the Hall of Fame in a video podcast.
Munson caught John when the two were teammates in 1979, John’s first year with the Yankees. Munson died in August of that year in a plane crash in Ohio.
“He was the best catcher that I ever pitched to,” said John, a former Watertown resident and a 26-year player in the major leagues with the Yankees, Dodgers, White Sox, Indians, Angels and Athletics. John is married to Watertown native Cheryl Zeldin John.
Munson, like John, is eligible for election when the Modern Baseball Committee, which evaluates those in the game between 1970-87, meets in December 2023. Those selected would be included in the Class of 2024.
The five-plus minute podcast is the first in a series of podcasts called “Rubbing Elbows With Tommy John”. It was created by members of the “Tommy John For Cooperstown” Facebook group, which includes several north country members. Future podcasts are planned to include John discussing a variety of baseball topics and feature guest hosts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.