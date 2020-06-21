Rain, lightning and impending darkness forced NASCAR to delay Sunday’s GEICO 500 Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway until Monday.
Green flag on Monday is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on FOX.
The race was scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Sunday but the rain and lightning prevented that and caused a delay. At about 5:15 p.m. ET, the announcement to postpone was made by NASCAR officials.
Stewart-Haas Racing reacted on Twitter to the news that the show was halted until Monday:
“What did one raindrop say to the other? Two’s company, three’s a cloud. Unfortunately, Mother Nature didn’t want to work with us this -FathersDay.”
Martin Truex Jr. will be the polesitter.
Sunday’s race was to be the ninth since the COVID-19 pandemic put the series in hiatus from March 8 to May 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.