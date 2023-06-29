Domingo German of the New York Yankees pitches against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning Wednesday. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images/TNS

Fresh off two of the worst starts of his career, Domingo German delivered the definitive game of his life.

The right-hander faced the minimum on Wednesday, twirling the fourth perfect game in Yankees history in an 11-0 win over the lowly A’s. German did so with dazzling efficiency, requiring just 99 pitches while striking out nine in Oakland.

Tribune Wire

