The New York Giants picked a perfect time to make their first interception of the year.
Julian Love’s interception set up Saquon Barkley’s go-ahead, 1-yard touchdown with 1:43 remaining to lift the Giants to a 24-20 win over the visiting Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at East Rutherford, N.J.
The Giants (5-1) rallied from a 10-point deficit in the final 12:54 after Lamar Jackson’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Mark Andrews gave the Ravens a 20-10 lead.
The Giants closed to within 20-17 on Daniel Jones’ 8-yard scoring strike to Daniel Bellinger with 6:01 left.
Jones went 19-for-27 passing for 173 yards with two touchdowns, while Barkley rushed for 83 yards and a score on 22 carries. Bellinger had five catches for 38 yards and a touchdown.
Jackson went 17-for-32 passing for 210 yards with a touchdown and an interception, in addition to rushing for 77 yards on seven carries. He also fumbled on the Ravens’ final possession, sealing the loss.
Kenyan Drake rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries for the Ravens (3-3), who squandered a double-digit lead for the third time this season after doing so against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 and Buffalo in Week 4.
Leading 20-17 and facing a third-and-5 from the Ravens’ 40-yard line with a little over three minutes left, Jackson failed to catch the snap. But instead of falling on the ball, he scooped it up and lobbed a pass down field. Love picked it off at the Ravens’ 40 and returned the ball to the 13-yard line with 2:50 remaining.
Three plays later, Barkley scored from the 1-yard line for a 24-20 lead with 1:43 remaining.
Jackson then fumbled while being sacked by Kayvon Thibodeaux on Baltimore’s second play from scrimmage, with Leonard Williams making the recovery at the Ravens’ 13-yard line.
The Giants picked up a first down and ran out the clock.
STEELERS 20, BUCCANEERS 18
Mitchell Trubisky tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Chase Claypool early in the fourth quarter to lift host Pittsburgh to a victory over Tampa Bay.
Trubisky relieved rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, who sustained a concussion midway into the third quarter after he was hit in the chest by Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. The tackle caused Pickett’s head to bounce off the ground.
Trubisky completed 9 of 12 passes for 144 yards and Claypool had seven receptions for 96 yards. The two connected on a scoring strike with 9:55 left in the fourth quarter to help the Steelers (2-4) snap a four-game losing skid.
Tom Brady hooked up with Leonard Fournette on an 11-yard touchdown to bring Tampa Bay within two with 4:38 to play. Brady, however, was unable to connect with Chris Godwin on the ensuing conversion attempt.
Brady completed 25 of 40 passes for 243 yards and Godwin had six catches for 95 yards for the Buccaneers (3-3), who have lost three of their last four games.
