NEW ORLEANS — Kyle Rudolph recovered Saquon Barkley's overtime fumble. Then three plays later, Barkley barreled into the end zone as the Giants' sideline erupted.
They'd done it. They'd upset the Saints, 27-21.
Jason Garrett's offense racked up 485 yards, with Daniel Jones throwing for 402. And the Giants scored 17 unanswered points for their first win of the season.
Barkley scored on a 6-yard run to end it with 4:54 left in OT, three plays after the tight end Rudolph had bailed him out with a huge fumble recovery at the Saints' 35-yard line.
But Jones connected with Golladay (116 yards) down to the Saints' six, and that capped a thrilling comeback for coach Joe Judge's first win of the 2021 season.
Captain Jabrill Peppers, sidelined in the second half by a hamstring injury, won the overtime coin toss by calling heads.
"Yeah!" Peppers said when he saw the coin land, pumping his fist. "We want the ball!"
John Ross scored in his Giants debut, James Bradberry had an interception, and the Giants largely were able to keep the Saints' offense off the field late, despite two Taysom Hill second half touchdown runs.
And Jones went to work directing the game-winning drive. Barkley had 126 yards and two touchdowns. Four receivers had at leaste 77 yards receiving, including Ross and Kadarius Toney.
The fourth quarter and overtime and the joy of victory: this is how it's supposed to look.
JETS 27, TITANS 24 (OT)
The first time Zach Wilson played a game at MetLife Stadium, he was booed by an angry crowd of New York Jets fans in the fourth quarter.
Things looked and sounded a little bit different late in Wilson's second home game.
Jets fans were screaming and jumping and there was even some hugging going on, as Wilson played a key role in a fourth quarter comeback and the Jets beat the Titans in overtime for their first win of the season.
And it was a wild one.
Wilson had his struggles early, but he was exactly what the Jets needed in the second half, throwing two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to get the first win of his career and leading the game winning drive in overtime. He finished of 21-of-34 for 297 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
He didn't do it alone. Receiver Corey Davis, who has struggled early in the season, had a breakout game with four catches for 111 yards. And the defense kept the Jets in the game early, when the offense couldn't get anything done. They gave up a game-tying touchdown with 16 seconds remaining, allowing the Titans to force overtime.
The defense allowed Ryan Tannehill to complete 30-of-49 passes for 298 yards and touchdown. They surrendered 157 rushing yards and a touchdown to star back Derrrick Henry. But they also sacked Tannehill seven times, including two sacks from Quinnen Williams and one from Quincy Williams, making them the first brothers to record sacks in the same NFL game since Elias Sports started tracking sacks in 1982.
And after Matt Ammendola made a 22-yard field goal early in overtime, they won the game by forcing the Titans to attempt a long field goal in the final seconds of overtime. Titans kicker Randy Bullock had the chance to tie the game, but his 49-yard kick missed wide left.
BILLS 40, TEXANS 0
Josh Allen found Dawson Knox for two touchdown passes, and the Buffalo Bills’ defense overwhelmed the Houston Texans in a rout in Orchard Park.
Allen completed 20 of 29 passes for 248 yards with an interception as Buffalo (3-1) won its third straight game and stayed atop the AFC East. The Bills have outscored Miami, Washington and Houston by a combined 118-21.
The Buffalo defense was far too much for rookie quarterback Davis Mills, making his second NFL start. Mills hit on 11 of 21 passes for just 87 yards, tossing four interceptions and finishing with a QB rating of 23.4.
The Texans (1-3) actually could have taken a short field goal less than five minutes into the game to grab an early lead but opted to go for it on fourth-and-3 at the Buffalo 6, four plays after Lonnie Johnson intercepted an Allen pass and returned it 32 yards to the 13.
The gamble didn’t pay off as Allen’s pass for David Johnson fell incomplete. Houston only got into Bills territory twice more after that, but Mills’ interceptions finished both possessions.
Buffalo got the only points it would need with 1:59 left in the first quarter when Allen pump-faked and hit Knox over the middle for a 25-yard touchdown. It was the third straight game the duo had connected for a score.
Tyler Bass made it 16-0 at halftime with second-quarter field goals of 33, 26 and 21 yards. That the Bills couldn’t score touchdowns in the red zone was of little consequence because their defense squashed everything Houston tried.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.