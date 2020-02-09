The Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday waived guard Dion Waiters, just days after acquiring him as part of a three-team trade.
Waiters was acquired Thursday as part of the deal that sent Andre Iguodala and Jae Crowder to the Miami Heat. The Grizzlies got Waiters along with Justise Winslow and James Johnson from Miami. Johnson was later traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves for center Gorgui Dieng.
Waiters — who starred at Syracuse University — had played just three games with the Heat this season after a litany of problems that led to three suspensions by the team.
The 28-year-old Waiters reportedly will get paid in full for the rest of this season ($12.1 million) and next season ($12.65 million).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.