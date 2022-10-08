Cleveland’s Oscar Gonzalez celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk-off home run in the 15th inning against Tampa Bay in Saturday’s Game 2 of the AL wild-card series. Patrick Smith/Getty Images/TNS

Oscar Gonzalez belted a walk-off homer in the 15th inning as the Cleveland Guardians swept the best-of-three American League wild-card series against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays with a 1-0 victory Saturday.

Gonzalez’s leadoff homer to left field against former Cleveland star Corey Kluber (0-1) ended a game that featured 16 pitchers and a postseason-record 39 strikeouts.

FieldLevelMedia

