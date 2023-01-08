Buffalo players enter the field before Sunday’s game against New England carrying No. 3 flags for Damar Hamlin at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports

Nyheim Hines returned two kickoffs for touchdowns as the Buffalo Bills closed the regular season with a 35-23 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon in Orchard Park.

Hines scored from 96 and 101 yards out to become the 11th player in NFL history with two kickoff return touchdowns in the same game.

FieldLevelMedia

