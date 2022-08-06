SPORTS-BBO-CONGRESS-ANTITRUST-GET

A baseball with MLB logo is seen at Citizens Bank Park before a game between the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies on June 28, 2018 in Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images/TNS)

Jordan Montgomery and three St. Louis Cardinals relievers combined to shut out the New York Yankees 1-0 on two hits Saturday.

Montgomery (4-3), whom the Yankees dealt to the Cardinals for outfielder Harrison Bader just ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, blanked his former teammates for five innings on two hits and one walk.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

FieldLevelMedia

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.