The Cleveland Indians traded two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers on Sunday.
The Rangers, who also received cash considerations, sent right-handed reliever Emmanuel Clase and outfielder Delino DeShields Jr. to the Indians.
Kluber, 33, is a three-time All-Star and two-time American League Cy Young winner (2014, 2017) with a 98-58 record, a 3.16 ERA and 1,461 strikeouts in nine seasons with the Indians.
The right-hander’s 2019 season ended after just seven starts when a line drive fractured his pitching arm on May 1 against the Miami Marlins. He finished 2-3 with a 5.80 ERA.
In October, the Indians picked up Kluber’s $17.5 million contract option for the 2020 season. Cleveland also has an $18 million team option for 2021, with a $1 million buyout.
Clase, 21, made his major-league debut in August and compiled a 2-3 record with a 2.31 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings in 21 games.
DeShields, 27, batted .249 with four homers, 32 RBIs and 24 stolen bases in 118 games for the Rangers in 2019.
A first-round pick (eighth overall) by the Houston Astros in 2010, DeShields was selected by the Rangers in the 2014 Rule 5 draft.
His career numbers, all with Texas, include a .246 average with 18 homers, 126 RBIs and 106 steals in 539 games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.