CINCINNATI — A small crowd remained gathered in the rain outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center early Tuesday morning, hours after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken from the field via ambulance during the first quarter of Monday night’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Among the group were native Cincinnatians, Nick Huber, a Bengals fan, and Matt Weisensel, a Bills fan. While both began their day on Monday with opposing rooting interests, on Tuesday morning, Huber and Weisensel found themselves on the same side, pulling for Hamlin in a fight for his life. While Huber, Weisensel and another 20 or so fans stood outside the UC Medical Center, Hamlin remained in critical condition, per a statement released by the Bills.
“When something like this happens, it’s not about the game anymore,” said Huber, who was watching with his mother from home, about seven miles outside Cincinnati. “I’d rather see everyone safe and walk away from the game. And here, something very bad happened. I’m just here to support the Buffalo fans... It’s bigger than the game, man.”
Weisensel was in the stadium when Hamlin sustained his injury, which the Bills identified as a cardiac arrest. The Ohio-based Bills fan was in the upper level at Paycor Stadium, and upon witnessing the Buffalo safety collapse on the field, Weisensel, like many other fans both in the stadium and watching on television, was left traumatized.
“We saw Damar go down, and no one realized how big the injury was at first,” said Weisensel. “We saw him go down, and then the (delay) just kept prolonging and prolonging, and then we saw the ambulance come on the field. We saw the players taking knees, and it was silence over the crowd. It was a very heavy experience for everyone. Damar went off in the ambulance, and I just think it was very sad for everyone.”
Weisensel, an 18-year-old Bills fan, said that he had never seen anything like what he saw on the field on Monday night.
“It was a very traumatic experience,” he said. “I hope Damar is OK and his family is OK. All of Buffalo is praying for Damar, and I’m sure all of Cincinnati is praying for Damar.”
With plans for the conclusion of the game between the Bills and Bengals having yet to be resolved, Weisensel says while he would be interested in returning to the stadium for the completion of the critical AFC matchup, his thoughts right now are with one of his favorite players.
“It’s all about Damar Hamlin,” he said. “Our fan base loves him so much, and he’s been such a huge factor. And football aside, he’s a part of the Bills family, and we’re just hoping he’s OK.”
Along with Bills Mafia, Who Dey Nation stands in support of Buffalo’s fallen defense player in hopes that he will soon rise again.
“It doesn’t matter who wins or who loses — I want to make sure this guy makes it through this,” added Huber. “The reports I’ve heard, he might be OK, and we weren’t sure about that at first. So my hopes and prayers are with him. I brought a candle down and lit it, and we’re just here to support him.”
While unfortunate circumstances brought together a Bengals fan in his late 30s and a Bills fan that has yet to reach 20 years old, seeing the two, and the rest of the group outside of UC Medical Center on Tuesday morning, was enough to ignite a flicker of hope in anyone. Much like the candle Huber lit and placed on the corner of Bellevue Ave. and Piedmont Ave., Hamlin’s hope for a bright future continues to burn.
