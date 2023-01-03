CINCINNATI — A small crowd remained gathered in the rain outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center early Tuesday morning, hours after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken from the field via ambulance during the first quarter of Monday night’s matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Among the group were native Cincinnatians, Nick Huber, a Bengals fan, and Matt Weisensel, a Bills fan. While both began their day on Monday with opposing rooting interests, on Tuesday morning, Huber and Weisensel found themselves on the same side, pulling for Hamlin in a fight for his life. While Huber, Weisensel and another 20 or so fans stood outside the UC Medical Center, Hamlin remained in critical condition, per a statement released by the Bills.

