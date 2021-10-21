Jack Graney named one of eight finalists for the Ford C. Frick Award

FULTON — Former Cleveland Indians broadcaster Jack Graney was recently named one of eight finalists for the Ford C. Frick Award, presented annually for excellence in baseball broadcasting by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.
Graney played his second season of minor league baseball for Class D Fulton of the Empire State League in 1906, according to baseball-reference.
The native of St. Thomas, Ontario, Canada, went on to play 14 MLB seasons for Cleveland then moved to the broadcast booth to call their games for 21 years from 1932-44 and again from 1946-53, according to the Baseball Hall of Fame website.
Graney is a candidate from “Broadcast Beginnings,” meant to recognize pioneers of the industry, which is one of three categories considered in three-year cycles for the Frick Award. The others are “Major League Markets,” for team-specific announcers and “National voices,” for commentators recognized on a national scale.
The winner will be announced Dec. 8 at baseball’s Winter Meetings in Orlando, Fla., and will be recognized during the July 23 awards presentation as part of Hall of Fame weekend next year in Cooperstown.
Graney, who died on April 20, 1978, was chosen to call the All-Star Game and World Series in 1935.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.