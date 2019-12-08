Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes and Baltimore sacked Josh Allen six times Sunday as the Ravens extended their winning streak to nine games with a 24-17 victory against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park.
Baltimore (11-2) outgained Buffalo (9-4) 257-209 and remained atop the AFC standings with three games remaining in the regular season.
Jackson passed for 145 yards with touchdowns of 3 yards to Nick Boyle, 61 yards to Hayden Hurst and 4 yards to Willie Snead. The scoring pass to Snead and Justin Tucker's extra point gave the Ravens a 24-9 lead with 9:54 to play.
The Bills responded with their lone touchdown of the game on a 3-yard pass from Allen to Cole Beasley with seven minutes left. The pair connected on a two-point conversion pass moments later to draw the Bills to within the final margin, but Buffalo was unable to come closer.
Baltimore was whistled for three defensive penalties in the Bills' final possession — including a 31-yard pass interference call on fourth-and-16 from the Ravens' 44 — but Allen's pass on fourth-and-8 from the Baltimore 16 fell incomplete with 1:08 to go.
Devin Singletary rushed for 89 yards to lead the Bills, while Allen was 17-for-38 passing for 146 yards and a score.
Stephen Hauschka drilled field goals of 36, 47 and 48 yards for Buffalo. Tucker kicked a 36-yarder for Baltimore to open the scoring in the first quarter.
Buffalo succeeded in slowing Baltimore's rushing attack, limiting the Ravens to 118 yards on the ground. The team's previous low for rushing yards this year was 136 on Nov. 10 at Cincinnati. Baltimore entered Sunday averaging an NFL-best 207.8 rushing yards per game, including 204.3 on the road.
Matt Judon had 1.5 sacks for the Ravens, while Buffalo's Tremaine Edmunds had an interception of Jackson.
Jackson ran himself into the NFL record books in the first quarter, as a 7-yard run put him over 1,000 rushing yards for the season. The second-year pro joined Michael Vick in 2006 as the only signal-callers to accomplish the milestone in league history.
Baltimore led 10-6 at the half, as the teams played to a defensive struggle. The Ravens outgained the Bills 95-74 in the first 30 minutes and had 71 rushing yards to 56 for the Bills.
JETS 22, DOLPHINS 21
Sam Ficken made a 44-yard field goal as time expired to lead the host New York Jets over the Miami Dolphins.
The kick was set up by a pass-interference penalty against Miami's Nik Needham that was not called on the field. It was ruled a penalty by video review, leaving Dolphins coach Brian Flores enraged. The pass interference came on third-and-18 from the Miami 46.
Miami's Jason Sanders made a franchise record seven field goals, although he missed one due to a bobbled snap.
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold threw for 270 yards and two touchdown passes for his first career win over Miami after three losses. It was also the first win for New York coach Adam Gase against his former team as the Jets (5-8) and Dolphins (3-10) split their two-game series this season.
New York was without two Pro Bowl players — safety Jamal Adams and running back Le'Veon Bell — as well as three other starters (right tackle Chuma Edoga and cornerbacks Brian Poole and Arthur Maulet).
In addition, standout tight end Ryan Griffin suffered a sprained ankle in the first half and didn't return.
Miami's top wide receiver, DeVante Parker, went into concussion protocol in the first half and did not return.
Miami, despite starting the drive at its 4-yard line, scored on its first possession. The Dolphins went 92 yards in 16 plays, eating 8:11 on the clock before settling for Sanders' 22-yard field goal.
New York took a 6-3 second-quarter lead when Darnold scrambled and hit an open Robby Anderson in the middle of the field for a 26-yard touchdown pass. Ficken missed the extra point after a low snap was bobbled.
The Jets extended their lead to 9-3 on Ficken's 37-yard field goal. That was set up by Nate Hairston's interception on a ball that he essentially won in a wrestling match with receiver Allen Hurns.
Sanders' 25-yard field goal with 5:44 left in the second cut Miami's deficit to 9-6.
But the Jets extended their lead to 16-6 on Darnold's 14-yard touchdown pass to Demaryius Thomas with 1:55 left in the first half. The play was originally called incomplete but overruled on video replay as Thomas fumbled after he had crossed the goal line.
Four consecutive Sanders field goals — a 28-yarder with 22 seconds left in the half and 31-, 53- and 47-yarders — gave Miami an 18-16 lead in the third quarter.
