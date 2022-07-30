Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer in the second inning, the 200th of his career, and the host New York Yankees defeated the Kansas City Royals 8-2 on Saturday afternoon.

Judge hit his 42nd home run of the season when he connected on a 2-2 fastball from Jonathan Heasley and parked it in the right-field seats to give the Yankees an early 4-0 lead.

FieldLevelMedia

