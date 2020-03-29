New York Knicks owner James Dolan has tested positive for the coronavirus.
“He has been in self-isolation and is experiencing little to no symptoms. He continues to oversee business operations,” read a statement from the Knicks issued Saturday night.
The 64-year-old Dolan is the first known major professional sports owner in the U.S. to test positive for COVID-19, the global pandemic that has hit New York particularly hard. More than 50,000 cases have been identified in the state.
Dolan also owns the NHL’s New York Rangers and is executive chairman and CEO of the Madison Square Garden Company.
The Knicks were 21-45 when the NBA suspended its regular season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive March 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.