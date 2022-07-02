Australian Nick Kyrgios smacked 60 winners on Saturday while prevailing in a tense battle and upsetting fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7) at Wimbledon in London.
The victory allows the rambunctious Kyrgios to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time since 2016. Kyrgios improved to 4-1 all-time against Tsitsipas of Greece.
Kyrgios got riled up over a call by a linesperson at the end of the first set and stepped up his theatrics. Tsitsipas wasn't thrilled with the distractions.
"He was getting frustrated at times," Kyrgios said of Tsitsipas during his on-court interview. "It's a frustrating sport, that's for sure."
Tsitsipas held a 21-14 edge in aces but also had more unforced errors (36-31). He recorded 57 winners.
After losing the first set, Kyrgios revved up his game and the intensity amid the Court 1 crowd soared.
"It was a hell of an atmosphere, an amazing match," Kyrgios said. "I honestly felt like the favorite coming in. ... I knew it was going to be a tough match. He's a hell of a player."
Kyrgios also suggested the bad rap he receives isn't valid.
"Everywhere I go, I seem to have full stadiums," Kyrgios said. "The media loves to write that I'm bad for the sport but clearly not."
Kyrgios' deepest Wimbledon run is the quarterfinals in 2014.
Kyrgios will next face Brandon Nakashima after the 20-year-old easily recorded a 6-4, 6-4, 6-1 win over Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan. Nakashima is the youngest American to reach the Round of 16 at Wimbledon since Andy Roddick (also 20) in 2003.
Second-seeded Rafael Nadal also advanced with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 victory over 27th-seeded Italian Lorenzo Sonego.
Nadal had 24 winners and 17 unforced errors while continuing his pursuit of a third Wimbledon title. Sonego had 19 winners and 17 unforced errors.
"It was probably my best match without a doubt here at The Championships against the most difficult player I have faced yet," Nadal said.
Nadal next faces Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands. The No. 21 seed beat France's Richard Gasquet 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-1.
Taylor Fritz, seeded 11th, moved on with a 6-4, 6-1, 7-6 (3) victory over Alex Molcan of Slovakia. Fritz compiled 20 aces.
Fritz next faces Australian Jason Kubler, who produced a 6-2, 4-6, 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over Jack Sock.
No. 19 Alex de Minaur of Australia cruised to a 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 win over Liam Broady of Great Britain. Next up for de Minaur is Chile's Cristian Garin, who posted a 6-2, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 triumph over 29th seed Jenson Brooksby.
WOMEN
CORNET DEFEATS No. 1 SWIATEK
France's Alize Cornet snapped No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek's 37-match win streak with a 6-4, 6-2 victory in the third round.
It was the first loss since February for Swiatek. The World No. 1 from Poland committed 33 unforced errors and saved only one of six break points against the unseeded Cornet.
Swiatek's streak matched the longest on the WTA Tour in 25 years, tying Martina Hingis' run in 1997. Steffi Graf won 66 consecutive matches from 1989-90.
Cornet, playing in her record-tying 62nd consecutive Grand Slam dating back to 2007, advanced to the Round of 16 at the All England Club for the first time since 2014. She upended then-world No. 1 Serena Williams, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the third round that year.
"I have no words right now," Cornet said. "It reminds me of the time I beat Serena on the same court. I think (No. 1) court is a lucky charm for me.
"I think this kind of match is what I'm living for. I knew I could do it. Somehow I had this belief. I thought if there is a time I can beat her, it's now."
Cornet, 32, finished with just seven unforced errors and 16 winners during the 93-minute match. Her next opponent will be Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia, a 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 winner Saturday over No. 13 Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic.
Also, fourth-seeded Paula Badosa of Spain recorded a 7-5, 7-6 (4) win over 25th-seeded Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic.
Eighth-seeded Jessica Pegula was not as fortunate, however. Croatia's Petra Martic ended the American's run at Wimbledon, courtesy of a 6-2, 7-6 (5) decision.
Amanda Anisimova, who is seeded 20th, overcame a first-set loss to post a 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-1 win versus 11th-seeded Coco Gauff.
Anisimova will face unseeded Frenchwoman Harmony Tan, who secured a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Katie Boulter of Great Britain.
No. 16 Simona Halep of Romania breezed to a 6-4, 6-1 triumph versus Magdalena Frech of Poland, while 17th-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan had a tougher time of it before posting a 7-6 (4), 7-5 win over Qinwen Zheng of China.
