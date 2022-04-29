FULTON — Ronnie Davis III will debut a new racecar but plans to bring the same consistent approach when he begins defending his 358 modified points championship at Fulton Speedway.
Davis III is among the slew of returning drivers that are scheduled to compete in the season-opening Highbank Holdup this weekend at Fulton, revving up for the new campaign that will run nearly every week through the end of September.
He will also race regularly at neighboring Brewerton Speedway under the same track owners, which will begin its regular season with points races on May 6.
“I’m definitely looking forward to it, especially with this new car and the chance to defend that points title from last year, so there is some pressure but I’m confident and I think I can do it again,” said Davis III, a 26-year-old East Syracuse resident and native of nearby Memphis.
Davis III secured the Fulton 358 Modified points title on the final night of the 2021 season, which was preceded by a key victory the week before to set up his triumph.
He held a lead of nearly 30 points in the final month but flipped his car for the first time on the track he has raced on for more than a decade, ultimately returning to finish out the title chase in a close finish over Larry Wight and Tim Sears Jr.
Davis III had previously captured six track titles around the region in the sportsman class, including multiple crowns at Fulton, but claimed his first 358 Modified title at the track in his third season since joining the class. He had finished third in each of the prior two years, behind Wight and Sears Jr.
Davis III won three features last year and placed in the top five for all 11 of his starts, crediting the steady placement throughout the year for his points championship breakthrough.
“It was pretty nerve-wracking, especially the second-to-last night because everything was so close and anything could have happened,” Davis III said.
“The wins obviously helped, but I think being consistent was the biggest part,” he added. “It’s tough, each week you do well you start further back for the next race, so being consistent and finishing top five every week was a challenge.”
Davis III is seeking similar results from the new Troyer car he and his family-operated race team purchased over the offseason.
They unveiled the new ride at the Syracuse Motorsports Expo in March.
“I’m pretty confident in their car, their quality is pretty high standard and they’re trying to build the name back up and get them out there, so I’m excited to get that car out there,” Davis III said.
Davis III works with his father, Ron Davis Jr., to prepare for racing each week. Ron Davis Jr. works on the engines and oversees the operation while his son takes on the rest of the regular tasks tinkering with the racecars.
Jake Davis, the son of Ron Jr. and brother of Ronnie III, is also a regular competitor at Fulton and Brewerton Speedways.
Ron Davis Jr. raced in the open sportsman class at Fulton and Weedsport for two years in the late 1990’s and Ronnie III recalls spending time around the garage, playing with race parts and smelling the fuel in his formative years.
“I always saw the pictures they had of his car, and finally one day when I was just old enough to be able to race, he asked if it was something I’d be interested in, and I was all for it,” said Davis III, who debuted with a novice sportsman title at Fulton in 2012.
“After that first year I was kind of hooked, and if you ask anyone in racing, it’s hard to get out of it once you’re in,” he added. “I’ve been hooked ever since and can’t imagine life without it.”
Davis III is now engaged to Therese Button, the daughter of Mike Button, a longtime racer in the sportsman class at area tracks, including Fulton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.