Otto Sitterly celebrated his first career ISMA Winged Supermodified racing championship in the same setting where the work started each week to achieve it.
Sitterly, his crew of fellow mechanics, and owner John Nicotra of the No. 7 car were recently presented their ISMA year-end awards in the prominent Oswego Speedway driver’s personal garage in Canajoharie to account for the absence of a traditional banquet.
Sitterly won the series points title last September and hosted new ISMA president Dan Soule on March 26 to accept the slew of awards swept up by the team in its first full season on the circuit.
“I’ve got a really good bunch of guys that follow me and travel, and it was nice for everybody, not just myself but all those guys are pretty excited about it,” Sitterly said of the honors.
“I think to everybody that was involved, to bring it to the shop was a very nice thing,” he added. “It was pretty cool to have everybody over to the shop to do that right where it all takes place.”
Sitterly, who has won a record nine track championships at Oswego since pairing with Nicotra in 2007, was officially crowned ISMA driver champion and selected as Mechanic of the Year for the 2021 season.
His team was named Crew of the Year, while Nicotra claimed Car Owner of the Year and the Jim Soule Award. Sitterly and Nicotra were each presented trophies while the crew members that include Joe Peri, Tom Shoull, Dan Knipe Sr. and Danny Knipe, all received jackets.
They accepted the haul while surrounded by keepsakes and other awards from Sitterly’s decorated racing career with banners, plaques, large paper checks, and trophies scattered throughout along with race parts and frames of cars being tweaked for the upcoming season.
“It was really cool because you look around and all those accomplishments are on the wall, the different things that Otto has won along the way, championships and Classic wins at Oswego, there are a lot of memories out of that garage so to have it done there is pretty cool,” Nicotra said.
Sitterly, who previously ran occasional spot shows for ISMA before making the full-time jump last year, credited Jim Bodnar for building a strong car and helping guide his success along the way.
“The car has notes, and each track I would go to, I would be able to call Jim and he was like a notebook for that car and the different tracks, so that never secures anything, but that was a really nice thing to have that resource just a call away every week,” Sitterly said. “The car had a great history.”
Sitterly edged out second-place Ben Seitz and Chris Perley in third to claim the top spot in the driver standings with 1,647 points.
He won two of the final four races in the series last fall to claim the elusive title, stating he made the transition seeking a new challenge to conquer.
“It came down to Otto’s never give-up attitude as far as working on the car from the moment we hit the track until the moment we load up to go home,” Nicotra said. “Him and his crew are constantly tweaking on it, trying to always get it better and better.”
Sitterly and Nicotra confirmed their intentions to focus on defending the ISMA title for the upcoming season that begins in June. Sitterly said that he views the expected return of Canadian competitors limited by COVID-19 travel restrictions last year as a new test in his second full year on the tour.
Sitterly and Nicotra intend to continue working on the No. 39 car for teammate Alison Sload to compete with a limited schedule at Oswego Speedway.
Nicotra said that they will also keep a car ready for Oswego in case plans change for Sitterly or he decides to enter the annual Oswego Classic, which he has won five times, most recently in 2018.
“If he wants to go up there and run along the way, we’ll have a car, but at this point we’re taking it one week at a time and right now we’re concentrating on the (ISMA) deal with Otto,” Nicotra said.
