Local auto racing
COLUMBUS, Miss. — Watertown’s Tim McCreadie finished seventh in the 25-lap Lucas Oil Dirt race at night one of the General Tire Clash at the Mag — presented by Big River Steel on Thursday Night at Magnolia Motor Speedway.
McCreadie started the race in 17th spot, but moved his way up the field 10 spots to earn the Hard Charger Award for most positions gained. He sets second in the points standings behind Jimmy Owens.
Bobby Pierce led all 25 laps to get his first win of the season. There have been 11 different winners in the 16 events so far this campaign.
