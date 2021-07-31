MASSENA — On the hunt for his first major title of his career, Joey Cifuentes of Clinton, Ark., extended his lead on Day 3 of the MLF Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit on the St. Lawrence River on Saturday.
Dropping his second 24-pound-plus bag of the event on the scales on Day 3, Cifuentes weighed in 24 pounds, 2 ounces, to move his three-day total to 67 pounds, 5 ounces — a staggering 6-pound, 12-ounce lead over Cody Pike of Powhatan, Va., who ended the day in second place with a three-day total of 60-9.
Day 1 leader John Cox of DeBary, Fla., moved from 15th place into seventh to secure his spot in the Top 10 after Day 3, while Skeet Reese of Auburn, Calif., made the biggest jump from 30th place into fifth, weighing 24-0 to bring his total to 58-8 -going into the final day.
DAY 3 LEADERS
Joey Cifuentes of Clinton, Ark., 15 bass, 67-5; Cody Pike of Powhatan, Va., 15 bass, 60-9; Matthew Stefan of Junction City, Wis., 15 bass, 60-6; Ron Nelson of Berrien Springs, Mich., 15 bass, 59-6; Skeet Reese of Auburn, Calif., 15 bass, 58-8; Scott Dobson of Clarkston, Mich., 15 bass, 57-13; John Cox of DeBary, Fla., 13 bass, 56-11; Jon Canada of Helena, Ala., 15 bass, 56-9; Justin Cooper of Zwolle, La., 15 bass, 55-14; Aaron Britt of Yuba City, Calif., 15 bass, 55-8.
