Local fishing
MASSENA — Joey “Cowboy” Cifuentes of Clinton, Ark., took over the lead on Day Two of the MLF Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit on the St. Lawrence River on Friday, bringing a five-bass limit to the scale weighing 18 pounds, 14 ounces.
Cifuentes’ two-day total of 10 bass weighing 43-3 gives him a 2-ounce edge heading into today’s Day 3 of the four-day competition featuring bass fishing pros worldwide competing for up to $135,000.
Reigning 2020 Angler of the Year Ron Nelson of Berrien Springs, Mich., moved from third place into second with a five-bass limit weighing 19-10, while Kurt Mitchell of Milford, Del., brought a 20-9 bag to the scale, moving him from 25th place into seventh.
Day 2 leaders
Joey Cifuentes of Clinton, Ark., 10 bass, 43-3; Ron Nelson of Berrien Springs, Mich., 10 bass, 43-1; Scott Dobson of Clarkston, Mich., 10 bass, 42-7; Matthew Stefan of Junction City, Wis., 10 bass, 41-9; Cody Pike of Powhatan, Va., 10 bass, 41-9; Miles Howe of San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 10 bass, 39-15; Kurt Mitchell of Milford, Del., 10 bass, 39-4; Justin Lucas of Guntersville, Ala., 10 bass, 38-12; Erik Luzak of Fenelon Falls, Ontario, Canada, 10 bass, 37-11; Jon Canada of Helena, Ala., 10 bass, 37-11.
