LOCAL FISHING
ORLANDO, Fla. — As many of the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit anglers start to arrive in Massena in preparation for next week’s tournament held on the St. Lawrence River, they might want to go ahead and make their hotel reservations for next year.
Major League Fishing, the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization, announced the schedule for the 2022 Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit.
The St. Lawrence River was selected to host the 2022 Pro Circuit Title Championship, a prestigious event that will feature the top 50 anglers of the season for pro bass fishing’s premier five-fish limit circuit. The event, hosted by the town of Massena, will take place Aug. 16-21 in Massena.
The 2022 season will culminate with the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit title, in which 50 anglers will qualify — the top 48 finishers in the Pro Circuit Angler of the Year standings along with the reigning 2021 champion and the 2021 Angler of the Year.
