Local fishing
MASSENA — Rookie Cody Pike of Powhatan, Va., brought a five-bass limit to the scale Sunday weighing 22 pounds, 3 ounces to win the MLF Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit on the St. Lawrence River.
Pike’s four-day total of 20 bass weighing 82 pounds, 12 ounces earned him the win by a 1-pound, 12-ounce margin over Matthew Stefan of Junction City, Wis, and the top prize of $135,000, including a lucrative $35,000 Phoenix MLF BIG5 Bonus.
“You don’t do this sport for the money, you do it because you love it,” a very emotional Pike said after earning the win. “This is awesome — it’s like a dream. I’ve tried to make it here for so many years.”
The top 10 pros
Cody Pike of Powhatan, Va., 20 bass, 82-12, $135,000; Matthew Stefan of Junction City, Wis., 20 bass, 81-0, $30,000; Joey Cifuentes of Clinton, Ark., 20 bass, 79-10, $25,000; Scott Dobson of Clarkston, Mich., 20 bass, 78-6, $20,000; Jon Canada of Helena, Ala., 20 bass, 76-11, $19,000; John Cox of DeBary, Fla., 18 bass, 76-8, $18,000; Skeet Reese of Auburn, Calif., 20 bass, 76-6, $17,000; Ron Nelson of Berrien Springs, Mich., 20 bass, 75-8, $16,000; Justin Cooper of Zwolle, La., 20 bass, 73-7, $15,000; Aaron Britt of Yuba City, Calif., 20 bass, 71-9, $14,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.