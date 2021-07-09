LOCAL BASEBALL
LaFargeville’s Valin joins Sussex County Miners Former LaFargeville high school standout Matt Valin has signed with the Sussex County Miners of the independent Frontier League and starts playing for the New Jersey-based team this weekend.
Valin, 24, joins the Miners after being released by another Frontier League team, the New York Boulders, based in Rockland County, last month.
Valin pitched for Ottawa of the independent Canadian-American League in 2019 to begin his professional career, appearing in 15 games and posting a 3.78 earned-run average. He pitched for the Boulders in 2020 and 2021, appearing in 19 games and pitching 26 innings over the two seasons with 37 strikeouts and 24 walks and a 6.92 ERA.
Valin, a former standout pitcher for SUNY Cortland and former Watertown Rapids player, also works as the pitching coach for the Jefferson Community College baseball team.
