Local pro hockey
WATERTOWN — Dominik Bogdziul provided two goals and two assists as the Watertown Wolves had another offensive outburst with an 8-4 Federal Hockey League victory over the Elmira Enforcers on Monday night at the Watertown Municipal Arena.
Deric Boudreau, Kyle Powell and Joe Deveny each added a pair of goals for Watertown (13-8-1), which has won two straight games after ending a seven-game losing skid Saturday night. Tyler Gjurich handed out three assists and goalie Jeremy Pominville stopped 41 shots.
Hudson Michealis recorded a hat trick for Elmira (11-11-1), which lost its fourth straight.
Watertown travels to Georgia for a pair of games Friday and Saturday against the expansion Columbus River Dragons. Friday’s game will start at 7:35 p.m. and Saturday’s at 6:05 p.m.
