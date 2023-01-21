SPORTS-FBN-JAGUARS-CHIEFS-1-KC

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce celebrate after a 27-20 win against Jacksonville in Saturday’s AFC Divisional playoff game. Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/TNS

 Tammy Ljungblad

Patrick Mahomes returned from an ankle injury and Travis Kelce caught two touchdown passes as the Kansas City Chiefs recorded a 27-20 victory over the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday to advance to the AFC Championship Game for the fifth straight season.

Mahomes missed most of the second quarter due to the right ankle injury. He completed 22 of 30 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns, and backup quarterback Chad Henne also threw a scoring pass.

