Hatfield reaches final day

Group B winner Nick Hatfield displays his catch for the camera during Friday’s competition on the St. Lawrence River. Major League Fishing photo

MASSENA — It was a battle at the top of the unofficial leaderboard for most of the day between several hard-charging pros, but pro Nick Hatfield of Greeneville, Tenn. – this year’s Rookie of the Year – maintained his lead atop the field at the Major League Fishing Tackle Warehouse TITLE Pro Circuit Championship.

Hatfield shored up the Group B win Friday, punching his ticket straight through to Sunday’s Championship Round with a five-bass limit weighing 24 pounds, 3 ounces, bringing his two-day total to 46-4. Hatfield finished 2-pounds, 7-ounces ahead of Chris Lane of Guntersville, Ala., who caught a two-day total of 43-13 to end the Qualifying Round in second.

