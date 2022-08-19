MASSENA — It was a battle at the top of the unofficial leaderboard for most of the day between several hard-charging pros, but pro Nick Hatfield of Greeneville, Tenn. – this year’s Rookie of the Year – maintained his lead atop the field at the Major League Fishing Tackle Warehouse TITLE Pro Circuit Championship.
Hatfield shored up the Group B win Friday, punching his ticket straight through to Sunday’s Championship Round with a five-bass limit weighing 24 pounds, 3 ounces, bringing his two-day total to 46-4. Hatfield finished 2-pounds, 7-ounces ahead of Chris Lane of Guntersville, Ala., who caught a two-day total of 43-13 to end the Qualifying Round in second.
The top 20 anglers from Group B will move on in the competition. Anglers finishing 21st – 30th earned $10,500 at the event, while anglers finishing 31st – 50th took home $10,000.
Group A and Group B Qualifying Round winners will enjoy a day off today, while the remaining 18 anglers – nine from Group A and nine from Group B – will compete in the Knockout Round. Weights will be zeroed, and anglers will compete to finish in the top eight and advance to Sunday.
The Championship Round on Sunday will feature Group A winner Spencer Shuffield, Group B winner Nick Hatfield and the top eight anglers from the Knockout Round, competing in a final-day, five-bass-limit shootout for a top prize of up to $235,000. The six-day event, hosted by the Town of Massena, showcases the top 48 pros in the Pro Circuit standings, along with last year’s reigning TITLE champion and reigning Angler of the Year – all competing for a purse of more than $800,000.
“I caught a lot of good fish the last two days, but there are a lot of great fishermen right behind me and they were on them as well,” Hatfield said. “I felt like I made some good decisions today and winning this automatic berth to the Championship Round feels good, but I’ve got to get back out there and do it again on Sunday.
“I’m seeing a lot of big fish. I weighed in a 3½ and a 3¼, and lost a couple big ones. The wind is supposed to blow on Sunday, but if I can get to my spot and just lean on them, I think I can catch another 23 to 25 pounds.”
The wind could definitely be a factor for Hatfield, who is making an hour and 45-minute run to his primary spot.
“I had some mechanical issues today, but was able to make it back for the weigh-in. I’ll definitely be getting that fixed on my day off and getting everything prepped and ready to go for the final round.”
Hatfield said he knew he’d found something special in practice but is pleasantly surprised at how much the area is producing.
“I have a mile stretch of isolated clumps of rocks that’s really good. There’s a ton of bait in there – perch and gobies – and I’m even seeing some balls of bait,” Hatfield said. “In practice, you don’t really know the extent of what you’ve got, you just kind of catch a couple then leave it alone. So it’s definitely playing out better than I expected it to.
“Some of the bass are in 20- to 30-feet of water, but most are in 35- to 45-feet. I’m utilizing my (Garmin) LiveScope and moving around until I find some, then just pitching a drop-shot at them. If I see one big fish, there are usually 4 or 5 right there with it and I’m able to catch at least one of them.”
Hatfield only caught 3 bass out of his primary spot Friday, but those bass weighed upwards of 15 pounds. Although he’s basically laid off his fish the first two days of competition, he was still able to finish on top, and said he’s super excited for Sunday.
“I feel really good about what I’m doing and where I’m at,” Hatfield continued. “I know these smallmouth could leave and things could change on Sunday, but I’m just excited to be fishing on the final day and hopefully I can go out there and do what I did today or better.”
Both Hatfield and Group A winner Shuffield have found special areas down past Clayton and now both get to let those places rest in preparation for Sunday.
LANE ASSEMBLES MIXED BAG
After the first day, it was Bobby Lane sitting in second. On Friday, brother Chris jumped up take over the runner-up position, and he’s doing it different than anyone else who made the Knockout Round – he’s weighed in some green fish.
The first day, Chris weighed in only largemouth for his 20-pound, 15-ounce bag. Today, he brought in the second-largest bag of the day, though this time only one green fish made it to weigh-in, citing that the largemouth tend to bite better when it’s cloudier.
“This place is one phenomenal fishery,” he said. “If you want to catch fish however you want to here, you can do that. Whether that’s in 2 feet of water or 50 feet. Whatever you’re comfortable with, you can do it.”
What he’s been doing is adjusting to the conditions both days and hitting as many areas as he can to try to connect with those 4- to 4 1/2-pound fish. Fortunately, his versatility has him primed to handle whatever the conditions throw at him this weekend. But right now, his focus is making it past the Knockout Round.
“It’s back to work,” Chris said. “Another day in the office is the way I look at it. We’re starting over from zero. We’re not trying to conserve or save fish. Just hammer down and hopefully get to the Championship Round.”
VILLA CONTINUES TO GRIND
He’s not doing anything flashy, but Martin Villa has himself right where he wants to be in the Knockout Round – and that’s despite Friday not being his best day.
While 5- and 6-pound kickers have become the norm this week, Villa didn’t sniff anything close to that today. He did catch one and lose another 6-pounder the first day, but today it was good quality but not the studs he’s hoping show back up.
“The guys catching 6-pounders will be the most dangerous,” Villa said. “Today, I didn’t have any big bites. I had good, quality fish. I caught a lot of fish. I feel like (Saturday) can be a completely different day, and I hope today was my light-weight day and not that I’ve overfished my fish.”
Hanging around Eel Bay, Villa certainly has plenty of options as he’s hitting a large area of humps. The only issue with that, he said, is trying to hit it all.
“I didn’t even hit half what I wanted today,” Villa said. “It’s not that I don’t have stuff to fish. It’s whether or not I have the time.”
