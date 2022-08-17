MASSENA — At this point, everyone’s number is the same — 20. As in 20 pounds. Because unless you eclipse that mark, it seems you’re not going to be safe to advance.

Nine anglers from Group A crossed the 20-pound threshold on the first day of the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit TITLE on Tuesday, and Group B added seven more Wednesday, with Polaris Rookie of the Year Nick Hatfield being the best with 22 pounds, 1 ounce. Throw in five more anglers who topped 19 pounds between the two days, and the St. Lawrence River is showing out.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.