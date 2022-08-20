Kurt Mitchell captured a bag weighing 24 pounds, 8 ounces to win the Knockout Round of the Tackle Warehouse fishing tournament on the St. Lawrence River at Massena on Saturday. He now advances to Sunday’s Championship Round. Major League Fishing photo

MASSENA — What does 20 pounds of bass get you on the St. Lawrence River? Apparently, an early ride home.

What transpired during the Knockout Round of the Tackle Warehouse TITLE was remarkable.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.