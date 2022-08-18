Spencer Shuffield, of Hot Springs, Ark., displays his catch that helped him win automatic Championship Round berth Thursday on the St. Lawrence River. Major League Fishing photo

MASSENA — Although the bite was a little harder to come by Thursday for Group A anglers, pro Spencer Shuffield of Hot Springs, Arkansas, made it seem like a breeze, bringing a five-bass limit to the stage weighing 23 pounds, 3 ounces to win the automatic Championship Round berth at the Major League Fishing (MLF) Tackle Warehouse Title – the Pro Circuit Championship.

Shuffield’s two-day total of 44-8 earned him the win by a 1-pound, 7-ounce margin over Berkley pro Joey “Cowboy” Cifuentes of Clinton, Arkansas, who led Day 1, and punched Shuffield’s ticket straight through to Sunday’s Championship Round finale. Cifuentes’ two-day total of 43-1 finished the Group A Qualifying Round in second place.

