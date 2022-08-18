MASSENA — Although the bite was a little harder to come by Thursday for Group A anglers, pro Spencer Shuffield of Hot Springs, Arkansas, made it seem like a breeze, bringing a five-bass limit to the stage weighing 23 pounds, 3 ounces to win the automatic Championship Round berth at the Major League Fishing (MLF) Tackle Warehouse Title – the Pro Circuit Championship.
Shuffield’s two-day total of 44-8 earned him the win by a 1-pound, 7-ounce margin over Berkley pro Joey “Cowboy” Cifuentes of Clinton, Arkansas, who led Day 1, and punched Shuffield’s ticket straight through to Sunday’s Championship Round finale. Cifuentes’ two-day total of 43-1 finished the Group A Qualifying Round in second place.
The top 10 anglers from Group A will now have an off-day today, while the 25 anglers in Group B will complete their two-day Qualifying Round of competition. The Knockout Round, featuring 18 anglers competing to finish in the top eight, will take place on Saturday. Sunday’s Championship Round will feature Shuffield, today’s Group B winner and the top eight anglers from the Knockout Round, competing in a one-day shootout to catch the heaviest five-bass limit for the top prize of up to $235,000.
The six-day event, hosted by the Town of Massena, showcases the top 48 pros in the 2022 Pro Circuit standings, along with last year’s reigning Title champion and reigning Angler of the Year – all competing for a purse of more than $800,000.
Shuffield said he struggled early in the day and was sitting without a bass at 10 a.m.
“I had a slow start today, then lost a big bass at the end that could have put me up around 25 to 26 pounds, so I’m thrilled to be sitting in the top spot at the end of the day,” said the Arkansas pro in his postgame interview. “This place has got a ton of large smallmouth right now, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw a 27- or 28-pound bag before the week is over.
“I don’t know if the one I lost was quite 6 pounds, but she for sure was a heavy 5-pounder. It might be a blessing from God that I lost that fish though. These smallmouth are very aggressive and tend to bite again, so there’s a good chance I can catch her again on Sunday. She’s on a very small spot and there were 5 or 6 fish there with her, so hopefully I can land at least one of those big ones in the Championship Round.”
Shuffield said the area he’s fishing is featureless and doesn’t look like anything special, but he found it on the second day of practice, using his electronics.
“My Garmin Livescope is key because it shows the contour lines so well. There’s nothing there, but I found a good, sharp grass edge with a narrow channel running through it and the bass are really holding up in there. I caught several smallmouth really quick once I pulled over there today, and I found two more places in that area that may be even better.”
All of Shuffield’s bass were caught fishing a drop-shot rig and he said he couldn’t be more thrilled about earning the straight shot through to the Championship Round.
“It feels great to be guaranteed to fish for the win, especially since I laid off them a bit and still managed to finish on top. I’ve already narrowed down an area where I’m going to live or die on Sunday, so laying off those fish for two days and then hitting them again should be a great advantage.
“I plan to go straight back to that spot on Sunday, and I’ve got several other areas that are producing a big bite, so I feel really good going into the Championship Round,” Shuffield went on to say.
Overall, there were 115 bass weighing 412 pounds even caught by the 25 pros on Thursday, with 23 five-bass limits.
Pro Alex Davis of Albertville, Alabama’s 6-pound, 3-ounce bass caught Tuesday earned him the $1,000 Berkley Big Bass Award. Berkley awards $1,000 to the angler in each group that weighs the biggest bass over their two-day Qualification Round.
The event this week features a hybrid tournament format. All 50 anglers are seeded into two groups of 25 – Group A & Group B, based on points earned in 2022 qualifying events – where they compete in Qualifying Rounds over the first four days of the tournament. Group B will fish again on Day 4, with total weight determined by the cumulative weight of their biggest five-bass limit from both days.
The winner of Group B will join Shuffield to advance directly to the Championship Round on Sunday, while pros who finish in second to 10th place in each group will again battle it out with zeroed weights in the Knockout Round on Saturday. On the final day of the event, the Championship Round, weights will again be zeroed and the top eight pros from the Knockout Round, plus the two Qualifying Round winners will compete. The winner will be determined by the heaviest five-bass limit of the final round.
Anglers will take off at 7 a.m. ET each day of competition from the Massena Intake Boat Launch, located at 1415 State Hwy 131 in Massena. Weigh-ins will also be held at the boat launch daily at 3 p.m.
Along with the launch and weigh-in, fans and community members are invited to the MLF Fishing and Outdoor Expo on Saturday and Sunday, from noon to 8 p.m. at the Massena Intake Boat Launch, where fans can meet the pros and check out the latest in fishing and outdoor gear. The expo includes live music, food trucks, kids’ activities, giveaways, fireworks and more.
Tackle Warehouse Title- St. Lawrence River
1. Spencer Shuffield 44-8; 2. Joey Cifuentes 43-1; 3. Justin Coopers 42-15; 4. Jacopo Gallelli 41-9; 5. Dakota Ebare 41-6; 6. Kurt Mitchell 40-10; 7. Kyle Cortiana 40-5; 8. Josh Bragg 40-1; 9. Matt Becker 37-7; 10. Evan Barnes 37-6.
Eliminated: 11. Mitch Crane 37-5; 12. Jimmy Washam 36-13; 13. Andrew Loberg 36-12; 14. Alex Davis 36-7; 15. Jason Reyes 34-7; 16. Tom Monsoor 33-6; 17. David Walker 32-8; 18. Jim Moynagh 32-6; 19. Brian Latimer 31-11; 20. Braxton Setzer 30-14; 21. Blake Hall 30-11; 22. Brett Hite 29-8; 23. Derrick Snavely 27-12; 24. Skeet Reese 16-5; 15. Barron Adams 16-0.
