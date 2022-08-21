Spencer Shuffield, an Arkansas pro angler, brought in 22 pounds, 12 ounces Sunday to take home the Tackle Warehouse TITLE belt and $200,000 in Major League Fishing’s latest tour stop on the St. Lawrence River in Massena. Major League Fishing

MASSENA — Spencer Shuffield kissed a lot of bass Sunday, especially the ones that led to a five-bass total of 22 pounds, 12 ounces, which enabled him to win the Tackle Warehouse TITLE on the St. Lawrence River.

Shuffield, the son of well-known competitor Ron Shuffield, won a major championship for the first time in his career and took home a check worth $200,000.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

sportswriter

Have been with the WDT since the last week of December in 1993. Cover Clarkson and SLU men's and women's hockey, as well as other sports at those schools and SUNY Potsdam and SUNY Canton. Also cover Northern Athletic Conference high school sports

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.