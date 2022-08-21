MASSENA — Spencer Shuffield kissed a lot of bass Sunday, especially the ones that led to a five-bass total of 22 pounds, 12 ounces, which enabled him to win the Tackle Warehouse TITLE on the St. Lawrence River.
Shuffield, the son of well-known competitor Ron Shuffield, won a major championship for the first time in his career and took home a check worth $200,000.
When he caught some big fish Sunday, the live stream video camera showed him kissing them before he put them in his live well on his boat to take back to the dock at the Massena intake.
He joked afterward that he likes to kiss the fish, especially if they are worth $200,000.
“Man, it feels good,” Shuffield said. “You have to have tournament wins to sustain a career, but championships are worth more than just a tournament win. You can ride a championship for a while.”
But seven years ago conditions weren’t going as well for Shuffield, who said at the time he was going through a divorce, a bankruptcy, was drinking too much and had quit the fishing tour.
He even got the point where he didn’t care enough about it to check online to see the results of tournaments while he was away.
“It was a bad deal,” Shuffield said. “That four years at home was absolutely miserable. I wasn’t fishing so I didn’t care. Internally you could feel your career was slipping away. I had a couple bad tournaments (in 2015) for whatever reason. I started waking up having nightmares that I was no longer fishing, and then it became a reality. I don’t know how to do anything else. This is all I know how to do. It was pretty bad. It was horrible. Finally started back up.”
He came back in 2020 and after some close calls and bad luck in the tour’s championship event he was finally able to claim the title Sunday — an achievement not even has father accomplished.
Shuffield, a 33-year-old from Hot Springs, Ark., won the A division of the event with a two-day total of 44-8. He got a pass into Sunday’s championship event of 10 competitors and started strong, catching about 18 pounds of fish in the first 30 minutes.
But Sunday’s competition brought some rain and wind the competitors did not see the first five days.
“When (the storm) got to our hardest point I felt we were still able to fish our fish effectively enough to catch them,” Shuffield said. “I knew that I was going to have a good opportunity. When I got to 21-1/2 I knew I needed another five-pounder. I caught that five-pounder with 22 minutes left.”
Shuffield took his boat down to the Clayton area for all three days he fished, estimating it cost him $300-400 for fuel.
“I was seriously thinking about going right out there in Massena and keep it close, save my money and make the most of my ($10,000) as I can,” Shuffield said. “Internally, I can’t do that. I had to go for it. I went down to Clayton and rotate through some places I went last year.”
EBARE COMES CLOSE
Brookeland, Texas, native Dakota Ebare won $50,000 Sunday after coming in second place with 22 pounds.
Ebare, who was also in Group A, qualified fifth after two days and made Sunday’s field by finishing third in Saturday’s knockout round with a 21-10 total catch.
“I’m thankful for what I have, but I was very frustrated,” Ebare said. “I feel like I had a chance to win and it just wasn’t my day. I’m thankful for a great event and that I get to do this for a living.
“It’s just a beautiful place. The fishing is phenomenal. The people are nice. This place is still king when it comes to the giant smallmouth. Upstate New York in general, all of these fisheries are phenomenal. It’s just an awesome resource. I encourage the people to get to your local officials and invest in this place. This is world class.”
MAJOR LEAGUE FISHING
Tackle Warehouse TITLE - St. Lawrence River
DAY SIX - Championship
1. Spencer Shuffield 22-12; 2. Dakota Ebare 22-0; 3. Jacob Wall 21-0; 4. Kurt Mitchell 20-10; 5. Martin Villa 20-6; 6. Josh Bragg 20-1; 7. Nick Hatfield 18-5; 8. Bobby Lane 17-3; 9. Matt Becker 17-1; 10. Kyle Cortiana 16-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.