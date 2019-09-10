Malone native Derek Sprague will join Davis Love III and Annika Sorenstam in entering the PGA of America Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 as part of the 2019 induction class.
Sprague, the former manager of the Malone Golf Club, served as PGA president from 2014-16. The managing director of Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J., Sprague was named honorary president of the PGA in 2017.
Sprague joins a class that includes PGA Tour major winner Love III, as well as one of women’s golf’s all-time greats in Sorenstam. The PGA will also induct major winner Dave Mar II, LPGA co-founder Shirley Spork and golf club designer Karsten Solheim during the PGA’s annual meeting in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Sprague, who also served as PGA vice president and secretary and was a member of the PGA Board of Directors during his tenure, is credited during his time as president with leading the Ryder Cup task force and playing a pivotal role in expanding player development and youth programs.
A golf professional since 1989, Sprague graduated from James Madison University in 1988 where he was a member of the golf team.
